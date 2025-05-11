'Operation Sindoor Not Over Yet, India Will Retaliate Against Pakistan's Skirmishes With Double Force'

New Delhi: A government source on Sunday said Operation Sindoor is yet to get over, and India will retaliate with double the effort if Pakistan opens fire. "Vahan se Goli Chalegee to Yaha se Gola chalega (if Pakistan opens fire, India will open fire with more force)," the source said.
On the matter of mediation between the two countries to reach an agreement, the source said India doesn't need any mediator and will only engage at the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) level talks. "India's stand regarding Kashmir is clear: talks will be held with Pakistan only if Pakistan vacates POK. There is no possibility of any kind of political talks with Pakistan," it said.
Ruling out even the slightest chance of the possibility of the talk at the NSA and MEA levels with Pakistan, the source said India has launched precise attacks on eight Pakistani airbases. "Representatives of all countries of the world who talked to us have been told that India will respond to the Pahalgam terror attack," it added.
India also made it clear that it will respond to every reaction from Pakistan with more force. "PM Modi made it clear that if Pakistan opens fire, India will open fire with more force. Modi did what he said, by destroying terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)," the source further said.
On the other hand, retaliatory measures like the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty will continue to remain static until cross-border terrorism ends, it added.
Hours after India and Pakistan agreed to silence the guns following the US-mediated ceasefire, New Delhi accused Islamabad of violating it. In a press briefing late on Saturday evening, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri claimed that there have been "repeated violations" of the "understanding" arrived at with Pakistan.
"The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations. We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility," he said.
