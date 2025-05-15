Operation Sindoor Not Just Military Victory, But Also Major Diplomatic Win For India: Vice President Dhankhar

Jaipur: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday that in successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor, India not only won a military battle, but also achieved a "big victory" as far as international diplomacy was concerned.

He praised the Indian Army and said the operation was the "biggest action against terrorism till date". "India has not only fought a military battle, but under the leadership of the Prime Minister, it has also fought a very big diplomatic battle, and won it. Indus Water Treaty was stopped. A message was given to the country and the world - there will be no consideration on this until the situation becomes normal from India's point of view," Dhankhar said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of Shri Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Memorial Library in Jaipur on the occasion of the 15th death anniversary of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, who served as the 11th Vice-President of India, and ex-officio Chairman, Rajya Sabha from August 19, 2002, to July 21, 2007.

Praising Operation Sindoor, Dhankhar said it was a precise and targeted attack against terrorists. "It sent a strong message to the world that India would not tolerate terrorism anymore...The world has recognised what our Akash and BrahMos mean...The world has seen and recognised India's power," the Vice President said.

On the occasion, Dhankhar recalled Shekhawat's role in his political life. "The position I have reached in life today is the gift of former Vice President Shekhawat...He made me contest elections from Jhunjhunu and also gave me a place in the Council of Ministers," Dhankhar said.

On the occasion, the Vice President Jagdish presented a copy of the original Constitution of India to the library. He also announced that Shri Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Memorial Library will be connected to the Parliament Library.