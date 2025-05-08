ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor Day 2 Briefing | Pakistan Escalated On April 22, India Responding: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the media on Thursday on Operation Sindoor, which was launched by the Indian Armed Forces.

India's Response Is Measured, Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressing media in New Delhi (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 6:09 PM IST

Updated : May 8, 2025 at 6:25 PM IST

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday said that escalation started from that side (Pakistan) with the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

"Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh yesterday said that the Indian response is measured. We are responding to the original escalation. Only the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan has been hit," Misri said at a special media briefing.

"I want to say that this is an absolute fabrication and a blatant lie. India has only targeted terrorist infrastructure," Misri added.

"Pakistan is home to a large number of UN-proscribed terrorists, including LeT, Masood Azhar and others. In regard to Pathankot, a joint team was formed and gave unprecedented access to the Pakistan team to the sites of attack and gave them all data, DNA etc. We also gave evidence of the office bearers of JeM. But there has been no movement in this," Misri added.

"The experience has not been positive, so it does not give us the confidence as face value to start a joint investigation. Pakistan uses the evidence to cover its tracks and defend the terrorists," he added.

"The claim that only civilians were killed in the May 7 strikes, we made the point very clear. All attacks were terrorist infrastructure," he added.

He said he has no information about the two National Security Advisors. "This is a country that, when it was born, the Pakistani Army barged into Jammu and Kashmir, and they lied to the United Nations. They saw the reality. They had to admit it. This journey started 75 years ago, and I am not surprised that such misinformation is being spread," he added.

Misri maintained that Pakistan escalated on April 22, and India is only responding.

