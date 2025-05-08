ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor Day 2 Briefing | Pakistan Escalated On April 22, India Responding: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday said that escalation started from that side (Pakistan) with the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

"Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh yesterday said that the Indian response is measured. We are responding to the original escalation. Only the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan has been hit," Misri said at a special media briefing.

"I want to say that this is an absolute fabrication and a blatant lie. India has only targeted terrorist infrastructure," Misri added.

"Pakistan is home to a large number of UN-proscribed terrorists, including LeT, Masood Azhar and others. In regard to Pathankot, a joint team was formed and gave unprecedented access to the Pakistan team to the sites of attack and gave them all data, DNA etc. We also gave evidence of the office bearers of JeM. But there has been no movement in this," Misri added.