No Change In J-K Policy, Issue To Be Addressed Bilaterally Between India, Pak: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday reaffirmed that India's position on Jammu and Kashmir remains unchanged, asserting that the matter is strictly bilateral and must be resolved solely between India and Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiwal said, "Only issue with Islamabad on Kashmir is return of illegally-occupied territories to India by Pakistan. Pakistan nurtured terrorism on an industrial scale. Terrorist infrastructure India destroyed were responsible not only for the deaths of Indians but of many other innocents around world."

"There is now a new normal and sooner Pakistan gets used to it, the better. India will keep Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures support for cross-border terrorism," Jaiswal added.

On US President Trump's speculation on nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan, Jaiswal said our military action was entirely in conventional domain. India has a firm stance that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail or allow cross-border terrorism to be conducted invoking it, Jaiswal said.