Operation Sindoor: MEA Denies Having Info About India And Pak NSAs In Contact

New Delhi: Amid reports that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is in touch with his Pakistani counterpart Lieutenant General Asim Malik, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denied having such information on Thursday.

“I have no information with regards to contact with the NSA of both countries,” said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in a press conference here on Thursday.

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, National Security Advisors of both countries are reportedly in touch with each other, aiming to de-escalate the situation. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, made the claims while speaking to a foreign news agency.

Both NSAs, according to the report, are in touch after India carried out missile attacks on different terror camps at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (POJK) during the intervening night of May 6-7.

The development took place even as the militaries of the two countries are in a face-off situation over the strikes deep inside Pakistan’s territory under Operation Sindoor. Following the Indian strike, US Secretary of State and NSA Marco Rubio had spoken to NSA Ajit Doval.