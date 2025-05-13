ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor May Be On pause, But Indus Waters Treaty Will Stay In Abeyance

New Delhi: In the immediate aftermath of the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 civilians dead, India announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan, a watershed move in a historically restrained bilateral framework.

While Operation Sindoor, India’s military response capability, remains in a calibrated pause, New Delhi’s decision to keep the IWT in abeyance signals a shift toward sustained strategic pressure without overt escalation.

"After the CCS (Cabinet Committee on Security) decision, the Indus Waters Treaty has been put in abeyance," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a media briefing here on Tuesday. "The Indus Waters Treaty was concluded in the spirit of goodwill and friendship as specified in the preamble of the Treaty. However, Pakistan has held these principles in abeyance by its promotion of cross-border terrorism for several decades now."

Jaiswal said that, according to the CCS decision taken on April 23, a day after the Pahalgam attack, India will keep the Treaty in abeyance "until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism".

At the same time, he added: "Please also note that climate change and demographic shifts and technological changes have created new realities on the ground as well."

This deliberate decoupling of water diplomacy from kinetic retaliation reflects India’s evolving toolkit for coercive diplomacy, where punitive non-military levers are deployed to deter cross-border terrorism without crossing the threshold of full-scale conflict.

The IWT, signed in 1960, under the auspices of the World Bank, is a water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan. It allocates the three eastern rivers – Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej - to India and the three western rivers - Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab - to Pakistan while allowing India limited use of the western rivers for non-consumptive purposes. This treaty has been a cornerstone of India-Pakistan relations, surviving multiple conflicts and serving as a symbol of cooperation amidst hostility.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated the government's position by stating on Monday in a nationally televised address that "terror and talks cannot go together" and "water and blood cannot flow together", emphasising the incompatibility of diplomacy and terrorism.

By suspending the IWT, India has signaled a readiness to use water resources as leverage in its broader strategy against cross-border terrorism. This move allows India greater autonomy over the western rivers, potentially impacting Pakistan’s agriculture and hydroelectric power generation, which heavily depend on these waters.

The suspension of the Treaty grants India the ability to undertake infrastructural projects and maintenance activities, such as reservoir flushing, without prior notification to Pakistan, as previously required under the treaty. This operational flexibility could accelerate India's hydroelectric initiatives and flood control measures.