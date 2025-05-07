ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor: 70 Terrorists Killed, Over 60 wounded In India Strike, Say Sources

Army's Col Sofiya Qureshi speaks as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri looks on during a press conference regarding 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: An estimated 70 terrorists were killed and over 60 wounded in 'Operation Sindoor, carried out by Indian Army on in early Wednesday, sources said. According to a report compiled by the Indian security agencies, nine destroyed terror camps are amongst 21 vital terrorist camps in PoK and Pakistan.

Precision missiles struck the Jaish e Mohammad (JeM) headquarters at Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, 100 KM deep inside Pakistan, early on Wednesday.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar used to sit in this Bahawalpur-based terror headquarters. "The strike was carried out on Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, which was 100 KM away from the International Border. This was the centre of recruitment, training and indoctrination. Top terrorist leaders used to visit here," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi told reporters here.

Codenamed as 'Operation Sindoor', the strike was carried out between 1:05 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Bahawalpur is deep inside Pakistan and is the 12th largest city, and serves as the nerve centre of JeM.

It is also understood that several family members of Azhar were killed in the strike, which was carried out after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Col Qureshi said the meticulous attack targeted terror camps of different terrorist organisations based in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that no defence establishment was targeted. "As of now, there was no report of any civilian casualties in the attack," Col Qureshi said.