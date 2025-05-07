Operation Sindoor: 70 Terrorists Killed, Over 60 wounded In India Strike, Say Sources

New Delhi: An estimated 70 terrorists were killed and over 60 wounded in 'Operation Sindoor, carried out by Indian Army on in early Wednesday, sources said. According to a report compiled by the Indian security agencies, nine destroyed terror camps are amongst 21 vital terrorist camps in PoK and Pakistan.
Precision missiles struck the Jaish e Mohammad (JeM) headquarters at Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, 100 KM deep inside Pakistan, early on Wednesday.
The Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar used to sit in this Bahawalpur-based terror headquarters. "The strike was carried out on Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, which was 100 KM away from the International Border. This was the centre of recruitment, training and indoctrination. Top terrorist leaders used to visit here," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi told reporters here.
Codenamed as 'Operation Sindoor', the strike was carried out between 1:05 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Bahawalpur is deep inside Pakistan and is the 12th largest city, and serves as the nerve centre of JeM.
It is also understood that several family members of Azhar were killed in the strike, which was carried out after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.
Col Qureshi said the meticulous attack targeted terror camps of different terrorist organisations based in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
She said that no defence establishment was targeted. "As of now, there was no report of any civilian casualties in the attack," Col Qureshi said.
India's briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’ was led by two women officers - Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.
"The choice of women officers leading the briefing is powerful as it reflects the mark of strength and sacrifice. It is also symbolic to India's anti-terror operation 'Sindoor' - as a way of honouring those women widowed after terrorists killed men in the Pahalgam attack," an official said.
An early morning strike conducted by fighter jets of the India Air Force destroyed at least nine terrorist camps both in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.
Col Qureshi said that terrorist camps like Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya were situated in Pakistan.
List of terror camps destroyed:
- Sarjal camp (Sealkot) terror camp was situated 6 KM away from the International Border. Terrorists who killed four jawans of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in March 2025 were trained in this Pakistan-based camp.
- Mehmoona Joya (Sealkot), situated 8-12 KM from the international border. It was a major terror camp of Hizbul Mujahideen (HulM). Terror attacks at Jammu’s Katwa used to be planned here. The terrorists involved in the Pathankot Air Force base attack were also trained in this camp
- Markas Taiba, Muridke situated 18-25 KM away from the IB. Terrorists involved in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack were trained here. Ajmal Kasab and David Headley were also trained in this camp
- Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, 100 KM away from the IB. It was the headquarters of JeM.
- The five terrorist camps which were destroyed in Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) include Sawai Nala (Muzaffarabad), Syedna Bilal (Muzaffarabad), Golpur (Kotli), Barnala (Bhimber) and Abbas (Kotli).
- Sawai Nala camp in Muzaffarabad, situated at PoJK, inside 30 km of the IB. It was a training camp of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
- Syedna Bilal camp in POJK was a staging area of JeM. It was also a centre for arms, ammunition and training.
- Gulpur camp in Kotli, 30 KM from IB. It was a base camp of LeT. Terrorists involved in the April 20, 2023, attack in Poonch and the June 9, 2024, attack on pilgrims were trained here.
- Barnala camp in Bhimber, situated 9 KM away from the IB. It was also the centre for handling arms and ammunition for different terrorist organisations.
- Kotli Abbas was situated 13 km away from the IB. At least 15 terrorists could be trained in this camp together.
The other terrorist camps are Maskar-E-AQSA, Chelabandi, Abdullah Bin Masood, Dulai, Garhi Habibullah, Batrasi, Balakot, Oghi, Boi, Sensa, Gulpur, Barali, Dungi.