Jammu: Life Limping Back To Normalcy As Residents Remain Concerned Over Saturday Explosion

Jammu: As a fragile ceasefire holds between India and Pakistan, residents of Jammu city are trying to return to normal life, two days after an explosion damaged several homes and left many injured. The Saturday blast, which occurred early in the morning, shook the confidence of people who once considered Jammu a safe haven lying far away from the border filled with perennial tensions.

Radha, a 43-year-old homemaker from Jammu, said, "I was awake while the children were still asleep. My husband was also up. So I told him to get up from here and use his cell phone on the other side of the room. Suddenly, there was an explosion around 5:45 in the morning. I was worried about my son because he was inside, and our roof collapsed. I told him to get up and that our roof had fallen down. I was very worried about him. He had some injuries, and so did my husband. I was also injured."

Jammu Residents Reel From Explosion Amid India-Pakistan Ceasefire (AFP)

"I am afraid to sit here. If there is an explosion, everything will fall down. Now I am afraid to even sit here. It is not safe to sit here or to stand outside," she added.

Another resident, Sonika, aged 35 years, said, "We did not hear of it. We have heard that it happened at the border. We told our relatives to come to Jammu city because it is safer here. But we have never heard of anything like this. When all the military operations started, I thought more people would come here from the border areas, but then it happened nearby in Roopnagar."

"Who knows what will happen next?" said another resident, 85-year-old Subhash Chandra Gupta. "They decided on a truce, and then there is a meeting. So we will see what happens. They should attack Pakistan," he added. (with AFP inputs)