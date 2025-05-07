ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor Is A Clear Message Of Zero Tolerance For Terrorism: Experts

People burst firecrackers as they hail 'Operation Sindoor', in Bikaner, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK under 'Operation Sindoor', in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack ( PTI )

New Delhi: Defence and security experts said ‘Operation Sindoor’, in which the Indian Armed Forces destroyed at least nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, is a clear message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

Former Ambassador Surendra Kumar told ETV Bharat, "I am glad that the Indian Armed Forces hit the terrorists. It is a severe blow to them. I think Pakistan should be happy as we have hit terrorists whom they cannot hit. Now, it is time to watch how Pakistan will react to it. The Pakistan civilian government may feel differently, and they cannot do any more unless the Army is on board."

Major General (Retired) SP Sinha told ETV, "It was a well-coordinated and planned response to hit only terrorists at nine places. Now, it will be important to notice how Pakistan will react to this action, as the military action has begun to destroy terrorist establishments. It is the right time when Balochistan should declare itself as an independent country, but the next 2-3 days will be very crucial to see."

Renowned security expert Brigadier (Retd) BK Khanna said the attack was meticulously executed. "Operation Sindoor has once again showed India’s determination to fight terrorism. Today India gave a befitting reply to the terrorists and their handlers who killed 26 tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir," Brigadier (Retd) Khanna told ETV Bharat.