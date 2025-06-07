ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor Inspires Unique Tribute From Wildlife Conservation Project

The rare Great Indian Bustard (GIB) chicks, born under a special conservation project in Jaisalmer, are being named after key officers and milestones linked to Operation Sindoor, to honour the armed forces. The naming began with the chick born on May 5 named 'Sindoor' after the military operation. ( PTI )

Jaisalmer: Across India, people are finding unique ways to honour the armed forces following Operation Sindoor. In the golden sands of the border state of Rajasthan, this tribute takes the form of naming rare Great Indian Bustard (GIB) chicks, born under a special conservation project in Jaisalmer, after key officers and milestones linked to the operation.

Names like 'Sindoor', 'Atom', 'Mishri', 'Vyom', and 'Sophia' now resonate through the conservation centres at Sudasari and Sam, where science, strategy and national pride are working together to revive one of India's most endangered birds. This year alone, 21 chicks have hatched under the Project GIB initiative, including seven in May and the latest one on June 1.

The naming began with the chick born on May 5 named 'Sindoor' after the military operation. Others followed: 'Atom' (May 9) signifies the mission's strategic power; 'Mishri' (May 19) honours an undercover cyber intelligence officer; 'Vyom' (May 23) is named after Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and 'Sophia' (May 24) is dedicated to Colonel Sophia Qureshi, the two officers led the official media briefing of the operation.

"By giving these chicks patriotic names, we are connecting the story of wildlife conservation with the story of national courage," said Brijmohan Gupta, Divisional Forest Officer of Desert National Park. Operation Sindoor was launched early May 7 by Indian military to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Subsequently, India responded strongly to Pakistan's attempts to target its military and civilian areas with drones, missiles and other weapons.

"It's not just about saving a bird, it's about preserving the values that define us as a nation," Gupta added. Once found across India's grasslands, the Great Indian Bustard has been pushed to the brink of extinction due to habitat loss, poaching, and infrastructural threats like power lines. Presently, fewer than 150 remain in the wild, most of them in Rajasthan. To counter this crisis, Project GIB was launched in 2018 as a joint initiative of the Ministry of Environment, the Wildlife Institute of India, and the Rajasthan Forest Department.