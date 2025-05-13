Operation Sindoor Showcases Growing Success Of India's Homegrown Defence Systems: Former DRDO Chief

Hyderabad: Former DRDO Chairman Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy has described Operation Sindoor and other recent military victories of India as a powerful testament to the country’s march towards technological excellence and self-reliance. In an exclusive interview with Eenadu and ETV Bharat, Dr. Satheesh Reddy underlined the growing success of homegrown defense systems such as ‘Akash’, as they have been playing a pivotal role in targeting enemy bases.

Asserting that India’s military today is powered by indigenous weaponry, marking a decisive shift from dependency on foreign imports to self-sustained strength, the senior defense scientist further said, “We are not just participating in defense tech, we are leading with our own innovations.”

Indigenous Might in Operation Sindoor

Dr Reddy said that during Operation Sindoor, weapons and systems built entirely with Indian technology including an anti-drone defense system were used to devastating effect against enemy and terrorist targets. “The anti-drone system successfully neutralized hundreds of drones launched from across the border. This is a matter of pride for every Indian,” he said.

Stating that cyberwarfare has now become a critical front, the senior scientist said that India is fully prepared with mature strategies and indigenous capabilities in this domain.

Akash Missile and Beyond

Touching upon the evolution of India’s defense technology under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, Dr. Reddy recalled the legacy of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, who led the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme. From Prithvi and Agni to Akash, Trishul, and Nag, India now manufactures a wide array of surface-to-air and air-to-surface missiles.

“When we received confirmation that the Akash missile had destroyed enemy positions, it was a moment of joy for all Indian scientists,” he said.

Dr. Reddy revealed that earlier, just 30–35% of defense components were made in India, but today, that figure has crossed 65%, with a goal of reaching 90% in the coming years.

Fostering Future Scientists and Startups

Dr. Satheesh Reddy emphasized the importance of integrating defense education in academic institutions. DRDO is collaborating with 25 colleges and pushing for AICTE approval to launch defense-related subjects in B.Tech courses, allowing direct entry into India’s defense sector. “Students who pursue these courses can get into DRDO or other defense projects directly. This initiative will help create the next generation of defense scientists,” the scientist explained.

India has about 1.65 lakh startups as of now, and it is seeing rapid growth in defense-related innovations. With support from state governments such as Telangana’s T-Hub and Andhra Pradesh’s upcoming Tata-linked startup hub, India is poised to become a global innovation powerhouse.

On Track for Export Growth

The Defense Ministry has set a massive target of ₹3 lakh crore for defense manufacturing in the next 2–3 years. India is also aiming to boost defense exports from ₹24,000 crore to ₹50,000 crore. “India is now among the top three or four nations capable of building full-fledged defense systems using indigenous technology. We are no longer just buyers, we are creators,” concluded Dr. Reddy.