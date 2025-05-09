Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Lt Gen Raj Shukla

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking military initiative, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' aimed at dismantling terrorist bases in Pakistan, representing a pivotal change in the military dynamics of the subcontinent.

Prime Minister Modi's bold move seeks to prevent future cross-border assaults, fundamentally altering the security framework of the region. How is “Operation Sindoor” proving to be a game changer in the India-Pakistan military dynamics? ETV Bharat speaks to former army veterans.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Lt. Gen Raj Shukla called this a ‘seminal moment in Indian statecraft. He said, “I consider this a seminal moment in Indian statecraft, and here's why. The actions of the Pakistani terror ecosystem, including the ISI and the Pakistani army, suggested that they believed they could conduct a terror campaign under the guise of nuclear protection. This approach is not a sound basis for any rational nuclear strategy. Nuclear weapons should only be employed when facing existential threats, not to facilitate terrorism. India has effectively called their bluff. We are asserting that if they continue to support terrorism, they will face our conventional military strength, as we possess the strategic leadership and operational capability to utilize our conventional forces while adhering to our nuclear thresholds. This is a legitimate response for any nation under severe threat. Moreover, we maintain a moral high ground, evidenced by our restraint since the parliament attack.

“Our recent actions also highlight several key points: we achieved remarkable alignment between political and military strategies, demonstrating clear and decisive leadership akin to the 1971 conflict. By placing trust in our military, we executed a well-planned operation characterized by calibrated military kinetics, showcasing the effective coordination between our sensors and strike capabilities, including loitering munitions and air power, all while maintaining responsibility. We communicated to the Pakistanis that they had another opportunity; our focus was solely on the terror ecosystem, even as we expanded our operations to target its core areas in Rawalpindi, Raiwind, and Bahawalpur. We made it clear that we were not attacking civilian or military targets. Asim Munir found himself out of options and fell into a strategic trap. The events of yesterday were significant, as we successfully engaged and downed F-16s, J-10s, J-17s, and AWACS, which is the eyes and ears of any ecosystem”, he said.

He went to recall the words of Arun Shourie, who expressed his frustration with the lack of action following the 2001 parliament attack. “He stated, 'Not an eye for an eye, nor a tooth for a tooth. For an eye, both eyes; for a tooth, the entire jaw.' This encapsulates our response. Thus, we find ourselves at a pivotal moment akin to 1971, a significant turning point in our diplomatic strategy”, the officer explained.

On the very idea of operation Sindoor, the former army officer said, “The name 'Operation Sindoor' carries profound meaning, especially when considering the brutality involved. I refer to their (Pakistan) leadership as strategically myopic, adept in petty cunning but lacking in strategic insight. The level of barbarism is striking; honeymoons were turned into funerals, with fathers murdered in front of their children. Such actions are unbecoming of any military, which is traditionally associated with honour and dignity. Regrettably, I must describe their actions as foolish. We have always recognized our conventional strength and have now unleashed it. This moment surpasses that of 1971. Indira Gandhi famously declared that we had buried the two-nation theory in the Bay of Bengal. Now, we must question Asim Munir about whether we have similarly buried it in the Arabian Sea”.

On a lighter note, General Zia-ul-Haq once reflected on his coup against Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, suggesting that Pakistan is now telling Asim Munir that he has led us to our demise. Therefore, I assert that we have executed our strategy with remarkable precision, marking a true 1971 moment, the officer added.

He further asserted that India is in a position of moral superiority.

“Consider the experiences we've gathered over the years. Back in 2001, when I was a colonel, we faced an attack on the Kaluchak military station, targeting the families of soldiers. This isn't just about ‘Operation Sindoor’ today’; it connects to events from two decades ago. We have sought retribution for all these acts of terrorism. Furthermore, regarding the terror-nuclear nexus, we are witnessing the beginning of its decline. With our recent achievements, it's evident that the international community will increasingly support us. This is how power dynamics function. Looking ahead, we are witnessing the emergence of a new Bharat, a transformed India, finally operating at our true potential. I must also stress that this is merely the start; the path to Amritkal will be fraught with national security challenges. Any rational observer would agree that we must enhance our national security efforts. Additionally, I want to highlight that if we pursue a robust foreign policy, it is crucial to ensure that our military capabilities are well-maintained and prepared for action, with a focus on readiness and effectiveness. This is no simple task”, concluded the retired officer.

Displaying massive military strength, India successfully intercepted and destroyed a Pakistan Air Force F-16 and JF-17 after an attempted attack on multiple sites late Thursday. Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan launched strikes against various locations in India, but Indian air defence systems effectively neutralized the invading drones. Reports indicate that an Indian surface-to-air missile took down the F-16 jet close to the Sargodha air base.

Earlier, Pakistan tried to launch a missile strike in the Jaisalmer area of Rajasthan late Thursday, which triggered a rapid reaction from India's air defence systems. The air defence systems in the region were promptly engaged to intercept and neutralize any incoming threats, successfully destroying missiles in mid-air and safeguarding ground targets, according to sources.

Furthermore, hailing the precision and the planning behind Operation Sindoor, Defence analyst Col Sanjiv Kumar said, “This conflict is fundamentally altering the dynamics of the Indian subcontinent. It is crucial for India to communicate to neighbouring countries, particularly China, which supports Pakistan, that interference in our affairs will not be tolerated. This marks a significant turning point for India, as we assert our dominant position in the region.

“India has adopted a new strategy in its fight against terrorism. Prior to 2014, our approach was primarily to condemn acts of terrorism and seek global support against Pakistan. We focused on mobilizing international opinion and raising the issue in various global forums, such as the UN. However, we did not take substantial actions that could effectively reduce terrorism to manageable levels, as it seems unlikely that terrorism will completely vanish, especially in Pakistan. After 2014, we initiated a shift in our response, exemplified by the 2016 actions that aimed to signal to Pakistan that India would no longer tolerate terrorism passively. Unfortunately, our message was not taken seriously, leading to further escalations in 2019. The ongoing operation Sindoor has escalated to a near-war situation, with casualties occurring along the Line of Control (LoC) and beyond, as hostilities have now crossed into international borders. This situation has evolved into what can be classified as an act of war, with violations of airspace, downed aircraft and drones, and artillery exchanges resulting in injuries and fatalities”, said the retired officer.

He further asserted that Chinese influence cannot be dismissed in the current situation, and it seems that Pakistan may be compelled to take actions against its will, possibly due to Chinese manipulation behind the scenes.

“The primary concern is ensuring that nuclear weapons do not end up in the wrong hands, as this could have severe global consequences. Pakistan has consistently promoted the first use of nuclear weapons and has indicated that they would resort to this option if they felt threatened, which would be disastrous for any nation and the world at large. Even a minor provocation could lead to a significant response, and we possess the capability to respond decisively. Thus, the question of whether we can maintain restraint in such a scenario is highly contentious. Logically, I believe we hold a strong position in global opinion, while Pakistan is on a very weak footing and a slippery slope. So, they better watch out what they are doing”, he explained.

On May 8, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri warned that any further attacks from Pakistan would be seen as an escalation. He emphasized that India's strikes were precise and did not harm civilians, noting that the initial attack occurred in Pahalgam. On May 9, Pakistan again violated the ceasefire by using drones along the border. The Indian Army responded by stopping the attacks and retaliating. An official post from the Army on X stated that India will protect its borders and respond firmly to any threats.

India's stance has received strong support from the international community, with the United Kingdom being one of the first to express backing. Foreign Minister David Lammy stated that India had every right to be outraged, while former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared that no nation should accept cross-border terrorism. Russia called for restraint from both sides but condemned all forms of terrorism and expressed concern over military escalation. Israel also supported India, with its ambassador stating that terrorists have no safe haven and backing India's right to defend itself.

The European Union and all 27 member states released a strong unified statement, which was supported by France, the Netherlands, and Japan. The United States eventually joined this consensus, with President Donald Trump expressing solidarity with India and affirming its right to fight terrorism while also calling for restraint and a diplomatic solution. U.S. Vice President JD Vance took a more cautious approach, highlighting America's limited role in the regional conflict. He stated, 'India and Pakistan have long standing grievances. While we urge both sides to de-escalate, this is fundamentally a regional matter. It’s not America’s war, and it’s not something we can or should try to control.' Several Islamic nations, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Qatar, and Bangladesh, have also backed India's position. Saudi Arabia expressed serious concern over the rising tensions and emphasized the need to avoid civilian casualties.

The UAE and Qatar emphasized the need for calm while asserting that all forms of terrorism are intolerable. Iran, advocating for peace between the parties, condemned the targeting of civilians and the use of terror to an end. Bangladesh, reaffirming its strict stance against terrorism, expressed solidarity with India's right to defend itself.