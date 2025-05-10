Operation Sindoor: Indian Armed Forces Eliminate Top 5 Terrorists In May 7 Strike

New Delhi: The top five terrorists based in Pakistan were neutralised in the strikes by the Indian Army on terror camps on May 7 as part of Operation Sindoor, government sources said on Saturday.
According to sources, Mudassar Khadian Khas alias Mudassar/Abu Jundal, affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and in charge of Markaz Taiba, Muridke, was eliminated in the strike. His funeral prayer was held in a government school, led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), another designated global terrorist. Wreaths were laid on behalf of the Pak Army Chief and the Punjab CM, sources added.
Mudassar was given a guard of honour at his funeral by the Pakistan Army. A serving Lt. General of the Pakistan Army and the IG of Punjab Police attended the prayer ceremony, sources added.
According to sources, Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, was also neutralised in the attack on terror camps. The eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, was in charge of Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur and was actively involved in the radical indoctrination of youth and fundraising for the terror outfit.
"A wanted terrorist in the IC-814 hijacking case, Mohammad Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ji/Mohd Salim/ Ghosi Sahab, affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, was another major militant eliminated in the strike. Mohammad Yusuf Azhar was a brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar and is involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir. He handled weapons training for the terrorist organisation," they said.
Sources also said that Khalid alias Abu Akasha, associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir, was also killed in the May 7 attack.
"He was also engaged in weapons smuggling from Afghanistan. Khalid's funeral was held in Faisalabad, attended by senior Pakistani Army officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad," they said.
According to sources, Mohammad Hassan Khan, the son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, operational commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was neutralised in India's targeted attacks on terror camps in Pakistan on May 7th. According to them, he played a key role in coordinating terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.