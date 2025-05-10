ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor: Indian Armed Forces Eliminate Top 5 Terrorists In May 7 Strike

New Delhi: The top five terrorists based in Pakistan were neutralised in the strikes by the Indian Army on terror camps on May 7 as part of Operation Sindoor, government sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, Mudassar Khadian Khas alias Mudassar/Abu Jundal, affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and in charge of Markaz Taiba, Muridke, was eliminated in the strike. His funeral prayer was held in a government school, led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), another designated global terrorist. Wreaths were laid on behalf of the Pak Army Chief and the Punjab CM, sources added.

Mudassar was given a guard of honour at his funeral by the Pakistan Army. A serving Lt. General of the Pakistan Army and the IG of Punjab Police attended the prayer ceremony, sources added.

According to sources, Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, was also neutralised in the attack on terror camps. The eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, was in charge of Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur and was actively involved in the radical indoctrination of youth and fundraising for the terror outfit.