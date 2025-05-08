Indian Air Defence Intercepts Suspected Pakistani Projectiles, Debris Found In Punjab

Amritsar: India's air defence system successfully intercepted suspected Pakistani projectiles along the border, with debris found in a village in Punjab. The missile was neutralised by an anti-missile system mid-air and brought down.

This comes a day after India's Armed Forces carried out precision strikes at nine sites, including the headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba groups, aimed at dismantling the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as part of "Operation Sindoor".

In response to the Wednesday attack, Pakistani troops resorted to heavy cross border shelling along the Line of Control in Karnah area of Kupwara district. Pakistan army claimed that 31 people were killed and 57 others injured in the Indian missile strikes launched shortly after midnight.

Separately, Pakistan's ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir have claimed the lives of 13 civilians in the Poonch sector and injured a total of 59 people, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. Out of the total injured, 44 were from Poonch, the external publicity division of the MEA said.

The Pakistan Army has been resorting to heavy shelling in several sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir which was effectively responded to by the Indian Army.

