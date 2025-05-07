Operation Sindoor: India Targets JeM, LeT Headquarters In Pakistan Punjab In Cross Border Precision Strikes

New Delhi: India carried out precision strikes at nine sites including the headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba groups aimed at dismantling the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir as part of "Operation Sindoor" in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.
In response, Pakistani troops resorted to heavy cross border shelling along the Line of Control in Karnah area of Kupwara district.
India announced that the operation was "focused and precise" and it has credible leads and evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in the Pahalgam attack.
India's Defence Ministry, in its statement released at 1.44 am, said its actions have been "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted". India’s cross-border strike comes two weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.
"A little while ago, the Indian Armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," it read.
“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," the statement added.
Bahawalpur facility of the JeM gained prominence as a terror hub after India released Masood Azhar in exchange for the hijacked passengers of IC-814 in 1999. The group has since then been involved in a series of terror strikes in India, including the Parliament attack in 2001, the strike on the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in 2000, the attack on the IAF base in Pathankot in 2016 and the Pulwama suicide bombing in 2019.
Azhar who has been designated a global terrorist has managed to stay away from the public eye since April 2019. He floated the JeM in January 2000 with the assistance from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the then Taliban leaders in Afghanistan, Osama bin Laden and Sunni sectarian outfits in Pakistan, PTI wrote quoting officials.
Muridke, 30 km from Lahore, has been the headquarters of the LeT since 1990. It is led by Hafiz Saeed who is responsible for the 26/11 terror siege of Mumbai. The outfit has been involved in a number of terror strikes across the country. It has carried out strikes in various places in Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka's Bangalore and Telangana's Hyderabad, officials added.
Saeed has been designated as a terror group by the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) and is figures in India’s most wanted list.
Following the precision strikes, India reached out to several world capitals and briefed senior officials about its anti-terror actions against Pakistan.
NSA Ajit Doval spoke to US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and briefed him on the actions taken, a statement released by the Indian Embassy in Washington said.
"India has credible leads, technical inputs, testimony of the survivors and other evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in this attack," it read.
"It was expected that Pakistan would take action against terrorists and the infrastructure that supports them. During the fortnight that has gone by, Pakistan has indulged in denial and made allegations of false flag operations against India," the embassy said.
It said India's actions have been "focused and precise" and they were "measured, responsible and designed to be non-escalatory in nature."
"No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit. Only known terror camps were targeted," it added.
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire agreement along the LoC by resorting to intense shelling towards Indian side, the officials said adding that, "The Indian Army is responding to Pakistani shelling in equal measure".