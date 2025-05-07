ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor: India Targets JeM, LeT Headquarters In Pakistan Punjab In Cross Border Precision Strikes

Local residents and members of the media examine a building damaged by a suspected Indian missile attack near Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan controlled Kashmir, in Wednesday, May 7, 2025. ( AP )

New Delhi: India carried out precision strikes at nine sites including the headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba groups aimed at dismantling the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir as part of "Operation Sindoor" in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

In response, Pakistani troops resorted to heavy cross border shelling along the Line of Control in Karnah area of Kupwara district.

India announced that the operation was "focused and precise" and it has credible leads and evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in the Pahalgam attack.

India's Defence Ministry, in its statement released at 1.44 am, said its actions have been "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted". India’s cross-border strike comes two weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

"A little while ago, the Indian Armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," it read.

“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," the statement added.

Bahawalpur facility of the JeM gained prominence as a terror hub after India released Masood Azhar in exchange for the hijacked passengers of IC-814 in 1999. The group has since then been involved in a series of terror strikes in India, including the Parliament attack in 2001, the strike on the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in 2000, the attack on the IAF base in Pathankot in 2016 and the Pulwama suicide bombing in 2019.