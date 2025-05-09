'Operation Sindoor': IAF Martyr's Family Expresses Gratitude As Army Strikes Pakistani Militants

By Pranab Kumar Das

Tezpur: Tage Taka, elder brother of Indian Air Force Corporal martyr Tage Hailyang, who was killed in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has found peace after the Indian Army attacked Pakistani militant camps. The family of the martyred Air Force personnel from Tajang village in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh has found solace amidst their grief, said his elder brother, Tage Taka.

"My parents and Tage Hailyang's wife have found some peace amid their tears. The family is thankful to the army for sharing the news with them," he told ETV Bharat's Pranab Kumar Das.

"It is time to avenge the attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, and our army should also destroy the camps of militants in Pakistan's illegally occupied Kashmir (POK) and inside Pakistan. This should have been done long ago, but now, with the government's response, I am very happy and grateful to both the government and the army for taking action."

"The brutality in Pahalgam that hurt my brother, 25 others, and their families will be somewhat alleviated. As a family member of a victim, I am happy with the way India has destroyed the bases of nine militant camps. However, I request the Government of India to ensure this operation does not end here. I am currently staying in Itanagar with my family, and I informed my parents about this yesterday. They are very happy with the army and the government. My parents and my brother's wife, Charo Khamhua, want to know whether the four militants who brutally shot my brother in front of his wife have been found. If not, I urge the army to find them and eliminate them."

After 'Operation Sindoor', I saw on television that our army destroyed the militant camp in the midnight of May 7, and Pakistan displayed the bodies of the militants, draping them in their national flags and honouring them. I became convinced that not only Pakistani militants but also the Pakistani army are involved in such activities. There is a need to destroy all these elements because the Pakistani army and militants are working together. Our army should now teach them a lesson they will never forget," he said.

Tage Hailyang was a corporal in the Indian Air Force. Tage joined the Indian Air Force in 2017 and was transferred from Jammu to Dibrugarh in Assam, but he was shot dead by militants on April 22 while on a visit to Pehelgam in Kashmir with his wife. In the incident, altogether 26 innocent tourists were killed by militants.

