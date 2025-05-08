Operation Sindoor Garners Praise From Kargil War Veterans; Ex-Soldiers Hail PM Modi's Decision To Give Free Hand To Armed Forces

Palamu: The success of 'Operation Sindoor' launched by Indian Armed Forces to destroy terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir has been hailed by ex-servicemen in Palamu, Jharkhand, as finest display of valour to send a strong message against terrorism.

Veterans of the 1999 Kargil War praised the action of the Armed Forces saying, "This is a bold and courageous move against terrorism. This operation (Sindoor) has been a great success."

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Subedar (Retd) Damodar Mishra, president of the Ex-Servicemen Service Council in Palamu, stated that Operation Sindoor is a classic example of Indian Armed Forces' valour and strength. "Launching an attack in enemy territory, and safely returning after the operation is no small feat. It shows that India will not tolerate terrorism anymore. But this is not the time to lower the guard as most likely Pakistan will retaliate. India should be ready and well prepared," Mishra cautioned.

The war veterans also commended the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a free hand to the Armed Forces for action against the terrorists.

Naib Subedar (Retd) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said, "It was necessary to respond to the Pahalgam tragedy in which 26 innocents were killed. The government has given the Army, Navy, Air Force a free hand, and they have made full use of it. This (Op Sindoor) was a clear and necessary reply. It shows the country's might."

Echoing similar views, former Subedar Major Dayashankar Sharma said that terrorists have been served a clear message through Operation Sindoor. "They know now what the Indian Armed Forces can do and what it is capable of. This action was carried out to give a message to those who target innocent civilians and brave soldiers. It shows the Army will protect the people at any cost. They have now govt a free hand and they will not spare any terrorist," Sharma stated emphatically.

