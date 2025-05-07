ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor: Former Defence Minister Antony Exudes Confidence In Army To Wipe Out Cross-border Terror Camps

Thiruvananthapuram: Former defence minister A K Antony on Tuesday voiced strong support for the Indian Armed Forces' counter-terror operation, 'Operation Sindoor', expressing confidence that the armed forces will take all necessary steps to eliminate terror camps operating across the border.

"The government will back any action taken against terrorism. Today, the entire world is united in the fight against this menace," Antony, who served as the country's defence minister for nearly a decade, said.

Antony lauded the people of Kashmir for standing by the army and the nation, despite facing an unprecedented famine and a severe blow to the region's tourism sector. "We must provide them with the necessary support and comfort," he added.

Exuding confidence in the armed forces, Antony said, "I believe this is only the beginning. I am certain the Army will take the necessary steps to dismantle terrorist camps located just across the border, behind the Pakistani Army's lines."