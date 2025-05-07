ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor: Flight Cancellations Across North India; 18 Airports temporarily Closed For Operations

New Delhi: India conducted precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, 2025, through Operation Sindoor.

Over 200 flights have been cancelled, and at least 18 airports, including Srinagar, have been temporarily shut for operations amid restrictions in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

Airports including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Jodhpur, Bhuj (BHJ), Jamnagar, Chandigarh, Rajkot have been closed for operations.

Major Airports Clamped Down, Flight Cancellations

Srinagar Airport was closed entirely to civil operations for Wednesday. Airlines including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet issued advisories cancelling or delaying flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Dharamshala Airports, etc.

IndiGo stated in a press release: "In view of the developing situation and NOTAMs issued due to restricted airspace, our operations to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Dharamshala are impacted for today. Passengers are advised to check flight status before heading to the airport."

SpiceJet said, "Flights to and from northern airports, Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar, are suspended until further notice."

Up to the 10th of May, Air India cancelled flights in and out of nine airports in the north and west, including Jodhpur, Rajkot, Bhuj, and Jamnagar.

In an official statement, Air India said: “Flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot are cancelled until 0529 hrs IST on 10 May due to airport closures as per aviation authorities’ directives.”

The airline offered waivers on rescheduling and full refunds for passengers affected during this period. Air India and its budget subsidiary Air India Express urged passengers to check flight statuses and allowed free rescheduling or full refunds for impacted routes. "We understand the inconvenience caused. Passengers booked on affected routes will be provided a one-time waiver on date change charges or cancellation refunds," the airline posted on X.