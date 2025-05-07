Operation Sindoor: Flight Cancellations Across North India; 18 Airports temporarily Closed For Operations

New Delhi: India conducted precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, 2025, through Operation Sindoor.
Over 200 flights have been cancelled, and at least 18 airports, including Srinagar, have been temporarily shut for operations amid restrictions in the wake of Operation Sindoor.
Airports including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Jodhpur, Bhuj (BHJ), Jamnagar, Chandigarh, Rajkot have been closed for operations.
Major Airports Clamped Down, Flight Cancellations
Srinagar Airport was closed entirely to civil operations for Wednesday. Airlines including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet issued advisories cancelling or delaying flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Dharamshala Airports, etc.
IndiGo stated in a press release: "In view of the developing situation and NOTAMs issued due to restricted airspace, our operations to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Dharamshala are impacted for today. Passengers are advised to check flight status before heading to the airport."
SpiceJet said, "Flights to and from northern airports, Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar, are suspended until further notice."
Up to the 10th of May, Air India cancelled flights in and out of nine airports in the north and west, including Jodhpur, Rajkot, Bhuj, and Jamnagar.
In an official statement, Air India said: “Flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot are cancelled until 0529 hrs IST on 10 May due to airport closures as per aviation authorities’ directives.”
The airline offered waivers on rescheduling and full refunds for passengers affected during this period. Air India and its budget subsidiary Air India Express urged passengers to check flight statuses and allowed free rescheduling or full refunds for impacted routes. "We understand the inconvenience caused. Passengers booked on affected routes will be provided a one-time waiver on date change charges or cancellation refunds," the airline posted on X.
Akasa Air stated that civil operations at Srinagar airport have been suspended, forcing it to cancel all flights to and from the region
Ripple Effects Across Domestic and International Routes
Flight tracking platforms like Flightradar24 showed a visible vacuum of civil aircraft activity north of Delhi and across large parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat on Wednesday morning.
Flightradar24 wrote on X, "Most flights are diverting out of Pakistani airspace. Non-Pakistani aircraft, both to Pakistan airports and overflights—appear to be diverting, while Pakistani airlines are continuing to their destinations at this time."
Among the international airlines avoiding Pakistani airspace following the Indian strikes were Emirates, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Finnair, Saudia, Air Arabia, and Mahan Air.
Airspace May Remain Restricted Until Weekend
Authorities have extended the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) affecting multiple northern and western airports until at least 5:29 AM IST on May 10. Security agencies will reassess conditions before reopening the airspace.
An Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said: “We are closely coordinating with defence authorities. Some airports may resume partial operations by Thursday evening if clearance is granted."`