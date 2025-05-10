ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor: Explosions Heard In J&K's Srinagar, Jammu and Other Areas

Residents in Srinagar, Jammu, Poonch, Baramulla, and other areas near the Line of Control (LoC) reported hearing successive blasts on Saturday morning.

India's air defence system intercepts objects in the sky during a blackout following multiple blasts in the city of Jammu on Friday (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2025 at 7:14 AM IST

Srinagar: Tensions escalated sharply Saturday between India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed neighbours, as loud explosions rattled multiple regions of Jammu and Kashmir on the fourth day. This comes after India, under Operation Sindoor, targeted terror launchpads across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7.

Residents in Srinagar, Jammu, Poonch, Baramulla, and other areas near the Line of Control (LoC) reported hearing successive blasts on Saturday morning. Local sources confirmed property damage in Udhampur, Rajouri, and Poonch districts, although no casualties have been officially reported. In several towns, civil defence sirens blared as authorities imposed blackouts.

However, officials have yet to comment on the developments.

