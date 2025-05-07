Operation Sindoor Explained: India Strikes Terror Camps In Pakistan And PoJK After Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar: In the first official briefing after conducting precision strikes on Pakistan's terror infrastructure, India on Wednesday confirmed its military action under Operation Sindoor, just a fortnight after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which left 26 civilians dead. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, accompanied by Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, explained that India had exercised its right to respond to the attack carried out by Pakistani and Pakistan-trained terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.

The April 22, 2025, attack in Pahalgam had been one of the deadliest in recent years. Twenty-six people, including one Nepalese national, were killed by terrorists in front of their families.

Kashmir-born Misri condemned the act as an effort to disrupt the peace and economic recovery of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly its vital tourism industry, which had seen record number of visitors in the past year.

Misri stated that the Pahalgam attack was intended to undermine the peace and normalcy returning to the region following years of conflict. Pakistan's attempt, he said, was to sabotage Kashmir's nascent recovery by affecting its tourism sector. The Foreign Secretary underlined that the attack, attributed to The Resistance Front (TRF)—a proxy organization of LeT—was a clear expression of Pakistan's ongoing efforts to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir. The attack was also seen to be aimed at triggering communal unrest, both in the region and the country as a whole.

"This attack was one of the moves in a grand strategy to keep the area economically and socially underdeveloped, so that peace and development remained out of reach," said Misri, adding that India had previously raised an alarm with the UN about the increasing involvement of TRF in cross-border terrorism.

Misri recalled Pakistan's decades-long history of facilitating terrorism in its territory and Pakistani authorities' complicity in harbouring internationally proscribed outfits, such as LeT and JeM. He cited well-known cases such as Sajid Mir, whose return amidst global pressure attested to Pakistan's contradictory stance towards counterterrorism.

As a measure against the growing terror menace, India had no option but to act. Misri described how on the intervening night of May 6 and 7, 2025, Indian troops conducted Operation Sindoor—a series of deliberate, non-provocative strikes aimed at the destruction of terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The Foreign Secretary made it clear that the airstrikes were particularly aimed at terror camps and establishments associated with cross-border terrorism, and centers that had been used to conduct attacks such as the one in Pahalgam.

"Intelligence indicated the existence of Pakistan-based terror modules who were plotting attacks against India. It was essential to not just react but also anticipate future attacks," Misri said. Indian officials said nine prominent terror camps in PoJK and Pakistan were targeted, such as Bahawalpur, a JeM hub, and Muridke, the LeT training camp used in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Colonel Qureshi assured that the operation was a targeted one at terror infrastructure and did not involve civilian casualties. "We took the best intelligence available to attack camps that instigated terrorism," she said, adding that Pakistani military installations were avoided in the attacks. The forces' move was aimed at preventing the indoctrination of terrorists who were on the verge of becoming an Indian civilian threat.

In response to India's precision strikes, Pakistan initiated severe shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Poonch district. Panic gripped the entire border region. The firing resulted in heavy casualties, with at least 12 civilians, including children, dead and more than 50 injured in the barrages which were on for the entire day.

Pakistan initiates severe shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Life in towns such as Poonch was brought to a standstill as people were compelled to leave their houses and find shelter in secure places such as Srinagar and Jammu.

"We left everything behind and escaped with our families as shells poured into our town," said Tanvir Ahmed Dar, a resident of Poonch who traveled to Rajouri with his family despite the continuing threat.

Tension continued to build across the region, with civilians dreading more cross-border violence. "We didn't sleep a wink. The shelling seemed like it would never cease," said Sabar Bitta, a resident of Poonch, who was sheltered in his basement with his family.

With tension heightening between the two nuclear powers, the constant interference with regular life has also hit the tourism industry, which had seen some revival after decades of turmoil.

Furthermore, with increasing conflict, air travel to and from Jammu and Kashmir was temporarily suspended. The airports in the area, particularly Srinagar's Ladakh Air Terminal and Sheikh Ul-Alam International Airport, were bustling with pilgrims traveling to Mecca, but activity was halted after the government issued warnings to citizens on avoiding unnecessary travel to affected areas.

Tour operators and the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHAGHA) attempted to provide accommodation to stranded tourists by providing them with free stays. Majority of tourists who were set to board their return flights could not do so because of the heightened security situation and flight schedule disruptions.

After the shelling, the government of Jammu and Kashmir was swift in its reaction. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced the release of funds from the disaster relief fund to the border areas, Rs five crore each to the border districts, and additional resources to relief efforts. Local authorities along with the Indian Armed Forces were evacuating citizens from areas in danger and providing medical and logistic support.

The government also worked with Srinagar and Jammu state authorities in allowing the civilians to travel safely and accommodate displaced people due to the violence. Relief camps in both cities were established, and food, shelter, and health care were given to the victims.

Though the region was in tension, Ladakh, which is bordering China but is geographically far from the central conflict area in Kashmir, witnessed an outburst of solidarity. The Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) supported the government's move, hailing the Indian Army's action against cross-border terrorism.

LBA President Chering Dorjay Lakrook highlighted the need for national solidarity during times of crisis, and said, "We stand solidly behind our Armed Forces in their fight against terrorism. Ladakh, as ever, stands together with the nation in the struggle for peace and security."

Ladakh's tour operators also showed solidarity with the stranded tourists by providing them with free stay and extending their vacations to stranded tourists, keeping the hospitality of the region a symbol of warmth amidst the current tensions.