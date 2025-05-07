Rohtas: Hours after the India Air Force (IAF) launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the family and neighbours of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Manish Ranjan, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, expressed happiness over the action. They have praised the Indian forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this action.

Although Manish’s native village, Arohi in Bihar’s Rohtas, is still in deep mourning following his killing, the air strikes against terrorists gave his relatives and villagers a sense of satisfaction.

Manish’s family want ‘bigger action’

Manish’s cousin, Shashikant Mishra, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's army for the action. “Terrorism is a threat to humanity, and such action should be taken continuously to eradicate it from its roots,” he said.

Manish’s thirteenth-day death ceremony was observed on Tuesday, and the same night, the Indian Air Force avenged the blood of the innocent citizens killed in the Pahalgam attack. “It gives us a sense of satisfaction. However, like his uncle, he also wants a bigger and stronger action than this,” Shashikant said.

Operation Sindoor Executed Day After Slain IB Officer's 13th Day Ceremony; Family Demands ‘Bigger Action’ (ETV Bharat)

In Hindu tradition, the 13-day mourning period, culminating in the Terahvin ceremony, is a sacred time of reflection, remembrance, and ritual.

Deepak Ranjan Mishra, the deceased IB officer’s uncle, says that Pakistan should be taught a lesson so that it never dares to plot a terrorist attack in India in the future. “We are happy with the way the government and the army have carried out the operation, but we demand that a bigger action be taken so that such terrorist attacks never happen again,” he told ETV Bharat.

Who was Manish Ranjan?

Manish was posted as an IB officer in Hyderabad. He had gone to Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and children on a leave travel concession trip, during which he was killed by terrorists along with 25 others.

Terrorists allegedly asked his identity in front of his wife and children and then shot him.