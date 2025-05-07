Operation Sindoor Exacerbates Captured BSF Jawan's Return, Feels Family

Rishra: When the country was celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, the Shaw family of Rishra in the Hooghly district of West Bengal was in panic. The family members of BSF trooper Purnam Shaw, who was captured by the Pakistan Rangers, have been living under constant fear, as the Indian retaliation may dash the hope of his repatriation.

They thought that the BSF would be able to bring Purnam back through negotiations, as a Pakistan Ranger was arrested recently. "Last night, the Indian army launched an attack on several terror camps. Now, Pakistan will also retaliate. How will it be possible to bring my husband back? I don't see any hope now," Rajni, the wife of Purnam, said.

She expressed her disappointment with the BSF. "I spoke to the BSF CEO last Wednesday. He told me that Purnam is fine and assured me that he will be brought back soon. He took my phone number to keep me updated about the situation. It has been eight days now. Still, nothing has been updated to us. The CEO has not called me even once," she said.

Gradually, she is losing hope in BSF. "The BSF keeps saying that everything will be fine. I want to meet our Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. The Burrabazar MLA told us to arrange a meeting with her. Now, if she tries to bring my husband back by speaking to the Centre," Rajni said.