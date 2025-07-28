ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor Established India As A Strong Nation, Capable Of Defending Itself: Lalan Singh

New Delhi: The successful Operation Sindoor established India as a strong nation capable of defending itself on its own, Union Minister and JD(U) leader Lalan Singh said on Monday in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor, the minister said India destroyed nine terrorist locations in Pakistan without damaging any civilian life and property during the military action in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

It, however, killed more than 100 terrorists, he said, adding that 11 air bases in Pakistan were made redundant during the operation. India neutralised thousands of Pakistani missiles targeted at Indian civilian establishments, Singh, whose JD(U) is part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, said during the discussion.

"Operation Sindoor's success was seen by the whole world, and they all lauded it," the minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said.

It also established India as a strong nation that does not buckle under any pressure and takes decisions in its interest, he added.

Operation Sindoor, which started in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose.