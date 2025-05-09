EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Secretary Rubio, EU's Kallas

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday night spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and conveyed to him that India will firmly counter any attempts by Pakistan to escalate the situation. The external affairs minister also had a phone conversation with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Following the phone conversation with Rubio, Jaishankar underlined India's targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism. "Spoke with US @SecRubio this evening. Deeply appreciate US commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism," Jaishankar said in a social media post. "Underlined India's targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism. Will firmly counter any attempts at escalation," he said.

The phone conversation came as tensions between India and Pakistan soared significantly following India's Operation Sindoor on early Wednesday and Pakistan's subsequent unsuccessful attempt to attack 15 Indian cities. US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Rubio emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation.

"He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications," Bruce said. "The secretary reiterated his condolences for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism," she added.

On his phone talk with Kallas, Jaishankar said: "Discussed ongoing developments with EU HRVP @kajakallas." He added, "India has been measured in its actions. However, any escalation will get a firm response." On India-Pakistan tensions, the European Union said it is "monitoring closely and with great concern the growing tensions in the region and the ensuing consequences, including the possible loss of more lives."

"The EU calls on both parties to exercise restraint, to de-escalate tensions and desist from further attacks to safeguard civilian lives on both sides," it said. "The EU urges both sides to engage in dialogue. It is vital that India and Pakistan also live up to their obligations under international law and take all measures possible to protect civilian lives," it added. The EU said it will work with all parties to de-escalate the situation.