Operation Sindoor Draws New Red Line For Pakistan, Heavy Cost For Future Misadventures, Warns Jammu Kashmir LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that ‘Operation Sindoor’ has drawn a new red line, marking a shift from deterrence to action, warning, “Pakistan will have to pay a very heavy price for any future misadventure”.

Paying tributes to people who were killed in the four-day confrontation with Pakistan, he said that the response will be visible and forceful.

“At the same time, we are focusing on the well-being of the people playing a highly effective role in ensuring internal security and holistic development of the Jammu and Kashmir Union territory. It is my commitment to ensure that the NoKs of martyred citizens, ex-policemen, VDGs and government employees live a life of comfort and dignity,” said Sinha while announcing a hike in the ex gratia relief for the victims of violence.

The ex gratia relief has been increased under Security Related Expenditure (SRE) for the death/disability/injury of civilians and government employees due to violence or any other form of civil commotion.

This enhancement is over and above the Central Scheme for Assistance to Civilian Victims of Terrorist Violence, under which Rs 5 lakhs are paid for death and permanent disability.

In case of the death of a civilian, the ex gratia has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh, which is a two-and-a-half-fold increase (250% enhancement), said an official spokesperson.