Operation Sindoor Draws New Red Line For Pakistan, Heavy Cost For Future Misadventures, Warns Jammu Kashmir LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that ‘Operation Sindoor’ has drawn a new red line, marking a shift from deterrence to action, warning, “Pakistan will have to pay a very heavy price for any future misadventure”.
Paying tributes to people who were killed in the four-day confrontation with Pakistan, he said that the response will be visible and forceful.
“At the same time, we are focusing on the well-being of the people playing a highly effective role in ensuring internal security and holistic development of the Jammu and Kashmir Union territory. It is my commitment to ensure that the NoKs of martyred citizens, ex-policemen, VDGs and government employees live a life of comfort and dignity,” said Sinha while announcing a hike in the ex gratia relief for the victims of violence.
The ex gratia relief has been increased under Security Related Expenditure (SRE) for the death/disability/injury of civilians and government employees due to violence or any other form of civil commotion.
This enhancement is over and above the Central Scheme for Assistance to Civilian Victims of Terrorist Violence, under which Rs 5 lakhs are paid for death and permanent disability.
In case of the death of a civilian, the ex gratia has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh, which is a two-and-a-half-fold increase (250% enhancement), said an official spokesperson.
In case of permanent disability due to violence or civil commotion, the ex gratia has been enhanced from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.
In the death of ex-servicemen (police), the ex gratia has been increased by 200 per cent from the existing Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.
For permanent disability for ex-police personnel, ex gratia has been enhanced from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.
In the death of a magistrate on duty, the existing ex gratia is Rs 2 lakh. But now, it has been enhanced to Rs 5 lakh. Similarly, for permanent disability of a magistrate while on duty, the ex gratia would be Rs 1.5 lakh.
Additionally, he cleared the ex gratia for village defence guards. In case of death of VDGs, the ex gratia has been enhanced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh, and in case of permanent disability, the ex gratia would be Rs 1.5 lakh.
For the death of a government employee while on duty due to violence, the ex gratia has been increased to Rs 5 lakh from the existing Rs 1 lakh. In case of permanent disability, the ex gratia has been increased from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.