'Roar Of Indian Armed Forces Felt In Rawalpindi': Rajnath Singh Hails 'Operation Sindoor' Against Pakistan

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that 'Operation Sindoor' was not just a military action, but a symbol of India's political, social and strategic willpower adding the roar of the Indian armed forces was felt in Rawalpindi across the border.

The Defence Minister made the remarks during his virtual address at the inauguration of BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

"The Indian Army has displayed valour and courage as well as restraint and has given a befitting reply by attacking many military bases of Pakistan. We not only took action against the military bases near the border but the sound of Indian forces was felt even in Rawalpindi where the headquarters of the Pakistani army is located," Singh said.

The Defence Minister said that Operation Sindoor had demonstrated to the world about the consequences of carrying out and getting terrorist incidents done in India.

"The entire world saw it after the Uri incident when our army entered Pakistan and carried out surgical strikes, saw it after Pulwama when air strikes were carried out on Balakot and now the world is seeing after the Pahalgam incident when India has entered Pakistan and carried out multiple strikes," he said.

A Defence Ministry statement said that Singh described the operation as a demonstration of India’s strong willpower against terrorism and the capability and determination of the Armed Forces, which ensured justice to the innocent families who lost their loved ones at the hands of anti-India and terrorist organisations on the Indian soil.

The Defence Minister termed Operation Sindoor as a “proof that whenever India acts against terrorism, even the land across the border is not safe for terrorists and their masters”.

“Through the surgical strikes after the Uri incident, air strikes after Pulwama attack and now multiple strikes after Pahalgam attack, the world has witnessed what India can do if terror attacks are carried out on its soil. Following the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that this New India will take effective action against terrorism on both sides of the border,” he said.

The statement by the Defence Minister comes hours after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan putting an end to days of armed confrontation between the two nuclear armed nations in the Apr 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed.

Under 'Operation Sindoor' launched on the intervening night of May 6 and 7, India carried out airstrikes at nine locations inside Pakistan and PoK to avenge the Pahalgam attack. This was followed by a barrage of missile and drone attacks by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab.