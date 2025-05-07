Operation Sindoor: Nine Terror Camps Destroyed Based On Credible Intel, Says Col Sofiya Qureshi

New Delhi: Colonel Sofiya Quereshi, in a press briefing on Wednesday, confirmed that nine terrorist camps and training facilities were destroyed during Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
She stated that targets were carefully chosen based on 'credible intelligence inputs' that linked them directly to cross-border terrorism.
"Colonel Qureshi said, "Only the terrorist installations, from those that had planned and launched terror strikes against India in the past, to those radicalising men and women, were targeted. The chosen targets included a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist training base in Muridke, which is roughly 40 kilometres north of Lahore."
"This base had trained Ajmal Kasab and David Headley, the terrorists behind the Mumbai attacks on 26 November 2008 in which over 150 people were killed," she added.
The government on Wednesday said that India exercised its right to respond, preempt as well as deter more cross-border attacks such as the one in Pahalgam, and asserted that it focused on dismantling the terror infrastructure and disabling terrorists.
The statement was made at a media briefing by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Col. Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.
The military strikes were conducted under Operation Sindoor two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. Misri said the actions were measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible.