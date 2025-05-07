ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor: Nine Terror Camps Destroyed Based On Credible Intel, Says Col Sofiya Qureshi

New Delhi: Colonel Sofiya Quereshi, in a press briefing on Wednesday, confirmed that nine terrorist camps and training facilities were destroyed during Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

She stated that targets were carefully chosen based on 'credible intelligence inputs' that linked them directly to cross-border terrorism.

"Colonel Qureshi said, "Only the terrorist installations, from those that had planned and launched terror strikes against India in the past, to those radicalising men and women, were targeted. The chosen targets included a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist training base in Muridke, which is roughly 40 kilometres north of Lahore."

"This base had trained Ajmal Kasab and David Headley, the terrorists behind the Mumbai attacks on 26 November 2008 in which over 150 people were killed," she added.