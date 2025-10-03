ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Chief Warns Pakistan: 'Reconsider Your Place In Geography If Terror Continues'

Anupgarh: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, on Friday said that India would take harsher action against Pakistan if it continues to provide safe havens to terrorists.

Speaking at a function in the Indian Army cantonment in Ghadshana village, 22 MD, General Dwivedi said that India would not exercise restraint like in Operation Sindoor 1.0. “Pakistan will have to reconsider whether it wants to remain in history and geography. If it wants to maintain its geographical presence, it must stop supporting terrorism,” he said.

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi speaking in Rajasthan's Anupgarh (PTI)

The COAS also highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, saying the armed forces destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and resulted in the deaths of more than 100 terrorists.

“Operation Sindoor has become a part of their lives and will remain with them as long as they are alive. The operation was named by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dedicated to women,” General Dwivedi said, addressing the troops. “Whenever a woman in this country applies Sindoor (vermillion), she remembers the soldiers who played a key role in Operation Sindoor,” he said.

Key points COAS highlighted