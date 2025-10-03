Army Chief Warns Pakistan: 'Reconsider Your Place In Geography If Terror Continues'
Citing Operation Sindoor’s success, India’s Army Chief warns Pakistan of harsher retaliation if terror support continues.
Anupgarh: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, on Friday said that India would take harsher action against Pakistan if it continues to provide safe havens to terrorists.
Speaking at a function in the Indian Army cantonment in Ghadshana village, 22 MD, General Dwivedi said that India would not exercise restraint like in Operation Sindoor 1.0. “Pakistan will have to reconsider whether it wants to remain in history and geography. If it wants to maintain its geographical presence, it must stop supporting terrorism,” he said.
The COAS also highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, saying the armed forces destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and resulted in the deaths of more than 100 terrorists.
“Operation Sindoor has become a part of their lives and will remain with them as long as they are alive. The operation was named by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dedicated to women,” General Dwivedi said, addressing the troops. “Whenever a woman in this country applies Sindoor (vermillion), she remembers the soldiers who played a key role in Operation Sindoor,” he said.
Key points COAS highlighted
- Nine terrorist camps destroyed
“After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor. The entire world supported India and condemned the terrorist attack. Our forces targeted nine locations in Pakistan—seven by the Army and two by the Air Force,” General Dwivedi said.
- Evidence shown to the world
"India presented proof of the destroyed terrorist camps to the world. Without showing evidence, Pakistan could have hidden the facts. This time, India is fully prepared,” he added.
- Warning to Pakistan
“While India exercised restraint in Operation Sindoor 1.0, this time we will not hold back. We will take action that makes Pakistan think about its very existence. If it wants to retain its territory, Pakistan must stop supporting terrorism," the Army Chief warned.
- Motivated the troops
“Prepare yourselves fully. If God wills, the opportunity for action will come soon,” he said.
General Dwivedi also honoured three army officers for their outstanding contributions during Operation Sindoor 1.0, including Commandant Prabhakar Singh, BSF 140th Battalion, Major Ritesh Kumar, Rajputana Rifles and Havildar Mohit Gaira
“These officers displayed exceptional courage and skill during the operation and are being specially recognised today,” he said.
