Fresh Air Siren Sounded In Chandigarh, Residents Advised To Stay Indoors

Chandigarh administration sounded air raid sirens after an it Force alert about a possible attack, urging residents to stay indoors.

Chandigarh administration sounded air raid sirens after an it Force alert about a possible attack.
View of the deserted Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, after it was temporarily shut for operations amid India-Pakistan tensions. (PTI)
Published : May 9, 2025 at 9:49 AM IST

Updated : May 9, 2025 at 10:08 AM IST

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration on Friday sounded an air raid siren, appealing to people to remain indoors.

"An air warning has been received from the air force station of a possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies," an official statement issued by the Chandigarh administration said.

Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana. The development comes amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

The Mohali district administration in Punjab has also advised people living in the areas bordering Chandigarh to remain indoors. "There is an alert in some areas of Chandigarh. We are advising Mohali residents in the bordering sectors to remain indoors and away from windows and glass panes," a message shared by the Mohali administration said.

Similar air siren was sounded in Chandigarh on Thursday night as India swiftly thwarted Pakistan's fresh attempts to strike military sites with drones and missiles, including in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur, after foiling its attempts to target military installations in 15 cities in the northern and western parts of the country.

According to the defence ministry, the Pakistani military on Thursday night attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj.

The renewed attempts by the Pakistani forces came after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday carried out precise missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under ‘Operation Sindoor’ in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

