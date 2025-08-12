Operation Sindoor Casts A 'Third Eye' Over LoC As Independence Day Nears

Baramulla: With Independence Day just days away, the Indian Army across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir has intensified patrolling under the ongoing Operation Sindoor. The Army is now also using upgraded weaponry and advanced surveillance equipment to prevent infiltration attempts and to monitor movements across the border.

Soldiers deployed along the LoC are armed with Russian-made AK-47 rifles, US-made Sig 716 assault rifles and the AK-203, a modern assault weapon being produced in India following a 2021 agreement with Russia. The AK-203, officials said, is part of efforts to enhance self-reliance in defence manufacturing while equipping troops with state-of-the-art firepower.

In addition to small arms, patrolling units are making extensive use of Trinetra drones, named after the Sanskrit term for “third eye”, to monitor rugged terrain and suspected infiltration routes.

The drones are equipped with GPS-based night flight capabilities, strobing lights in both visible and infrared wavelengths, and a dual-sensor payload. "Their adaptive scanning technology enables ultra-high-resolution 3D mapping, giving troops a detailed view of terrain features and potential threats even in low visibility conditions."

On Tuesday, during a guided media tour, ETV Bharat reached the Army’s last post at an altitude of around 8,500 feet in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. This strategic post, officials revealed, played a role in destroying a terror launchpad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier in Operation Sindoor. The post overlooks a key section of the LoC, making it critical for both surveillance and swift response.

Security agencies say the heightened vigil is both a continuation of the precision operations launched under Operation Sindoor and a precautionary step ahead of the August 15 celebrations. Troop presence has been increased at vulnerable stretches, and surveillance flights along the LoC are being conducted more frequently.

