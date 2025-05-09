ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor: Indian Armed Forces' 'Balanced And Measured' Blow On Pakistan's Terror Camps; Conflict Continues, What's Next?

The operation lasted for 25 minutes where the Air Force executed the strikes from Indian soil. The aircraft didn't enter Pakistan and no Line of Control was crossed. India presented surveillance footage of the targets and videos. They also showed how targets were taken out.

The suspense on India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 innocent civilians—25 Indian citizens and one Nepal national—was over when India struck Pakistan. Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday. These were precision airstrikes targeting only terror camp sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. After the strike, India held a press conference. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, a Kashmiri Hindu, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a Muslim officer of the Indian Army, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force—giving away a powerful message that India stands united against Pakistan-backed terrorism.

A total of nine terror camps were attacked in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Shawai Nallah Camp of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muzaffarabad of PoJK is one of the most important camps of LeT. Functional since 2000, the camp is located near Chelabandi bridge on Muzaffarabad-Neelum Road, in Muzaffarabad of PoJK. This camp is also known as Huzaifa Bin Yemen and Bait-ul-Mujahideen camp. It has a firing range, training ground, LeT madrassa, and 40 rooms. The facility is used as a base camp for imparting Daura-e-Aam training, which includes religious indoctrination, physical training, tactical training on use of global positioning system (GPS), map-reading, and arms training.

The last one is Syedna Bilal Masjid of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Muzaffarabad of PoJK. Located opposite the Red Fort in Muzaffarabad, this office and transit camp are located on the first floor adjacent to the building of Syedna Bilal Masjid. The masjid building consists of a three-storey building; a Hijama centre (pressure cupping medical therapy) is located on the ground floor. Spread over 8–10 kanals, this facility has family quarters, an office building and the office of the Al-Rehmat Trust, the charity wing of JeM. Training by Pakistani Special Forces, SSG, is imparted here, as found in photographs retrieved from phones of killed JeM terrorists. Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri is in charge of the facility.

A New Doctrine of Deterrence

These facilities have already been known to the intelligence departments. However, investigations into the Pahalgam terror attack have revealed the communication nodes of terrorists in and to Pakistan. The identification of the attackers was made based on eyewitness accounts, as well as other information available to law enforcement agencies. India's intelligence has developed an accurate picture of the planners and backers of this team.

Circling to Operation Sindoor, it was India's response—a targeted mission, informed by intelligence and backed by evidence. Moreover, Indian forces exercised restraint and the targets were carefully selected. Civilian and military facilities were not hit in these strikes. "The operation was focused, measured, and non-escalatory," Misri said in his brief. However, what does the strike show about India's response policy? Balanced resolve, strength, fairness, and resilience—one that proves the emergence of doctrine. Most countries would not deal like that; they would rather choose extreme measures. They either resort to full-fledged war or suffer in silence. Operation Sindoor is a third path—"focused, measured and non-escalatory response." This establishes India's deterrence after the 2019 Balakot air strike.

"India wanted to give a message to Pakistan that the goal is not escalation but deterrence," says Colonel Amardeep Singh, SM (Retd).

In the past, India responded with a surgical strike following the 2016 Uri attack. The commandos entered Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and destroyed terror camps. The 2019 Pulwama attack was responded to with airstrikes where Indian jets dropped bombs on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region of Pakistan. And now the Pahalgam attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists and the response was Operation Sindoor. It clearly shows that an attack on India has a response and you are not going to get away with it. The scale of the attack is also expanding. For instance, Balakot was bigger than Uri and Operation Sindoor was bigger than Balakot. It's only increasing, and this is not a weakness but a sensible way of establishing deterrence.

Going all out with a full-fledged war like other countries can have collateral damage, which is the killing of innocent civilians. Commodore Srikant Kesnur (Retd) of the Indian Navy says, "You can't avoid collateral damage in a war, but India has always been strategic and moralistic when defending itself. We plan where there's minimum civilian casualties."

Terror camp sites attacked by Indian Armed Forces under Operation Sindoor (ETV Bharat)

India's Balancing Act

True, a full-blown war can kill innocent Pakistani civilians and India took care to avoid that by not attacking any civilian area or military bases. "The strike on the terror camps was undertaken through precision capability. The warhead was ensured so that there would be no collateral damage," said Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the IAF during the brief. This is testimony to India's responsibilities toward civilians. Strategically, India has given thought while planning its response to the Pahalgam terror attack. And so have other responses to its neighbours like China, Sri Lanka, and Maldives. Each scenario has a different diplomatic and military approach.

"Pakistan is a nuclear power and so is India. India will win, but the cost would be high. India thinks of protecting civilians and minimum collateral damage. Operation Sindoor was a very strategic and balanced response. And it showed India's power at the same time," says Col Singh. Clearly, when Indian jets struck the Pakistani terror camps without crossing the border, it shows India's military strength and prudence. A balanced approach where a country doesn't have to erase cities to show its capabilities, much like what's been happening in the world. Although, there's another side that the terror attacks don't stop even after India's response. "That's what they have. That's Pakistan's second army and they would continue to do that," says Commodore Kesnur.

India Responds Again as Pakistan Pushes the Limits

The question after a few hours of attack was if this strike will prevent another attack. No one can ensure. While the assumption was that these strikes will stop the terror attacks in India to let the deterrence last longer, as we write, Pakistan has already attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. "These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defense systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks," a statement by the Ministry of Defense read.

A statement from Press Information Bureau about Pakistan's escalation at the border (PIB)

Meanwhile, in a calibrated and proportionate military response, the Indian Armed Forces targeted air defense radars and systems at multiple locations inside Pakistan. One of the significant targets—an air defense system in Lahore—was successfully neutralised, according to a press release by PIB.

Additionally, Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using mortars and heavy-caliber artillery in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Sixteen civilians have been killed, including three women and five children due to Pakistani firing. India responded—rather, it was forced to respond—to bring mortar and artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt.

India continues to strike back at Pakistan's attacks. It wiped out terror camps from Kashmir, weakened Pakistan's economy by cutting all import routes and suspending the Indus Water Treaty. This is a hybrid and responsible response, and India knows that this is not the era of war when the country built itself as the fourth-largest economy in the world.

Read More: