Operation Sindoor: Government Convenes All-Party Meet On Thursday

New Delhi: The government will brief developments related to Operation Sindoor at an all-party meeting on Thursday. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will brief political party leaders.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Riiiju posted on X about the proposed meeting. "Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi," he said.

Earlier, in a strong but measured response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces in the first such military strike after the 1971 war, launched a barrage of missile strikes early Wednesday, targeting nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "Operation Sindoor" as it is codenamed, a combined force of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, targeted key terrorist strongholds such as Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's markaz in Muridke, near Lahore and Sialkot.

The foreign secretary Vikram Misri in a first formal interaction said that the strikes were "focused, measured and non-escalatory." No Pakistani military facilities were targeted, with India demonstrating restraint in its choice of targets and precision strikes. Among the targeted sites were Kotil and Muzaffarabad in PoK. These areas are known for sheltering LeT and JeM camps.

Giving details of the military operation, colonel Sofiya Qureshi presented videos showing multiple hits on the Mundrike and other terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoJK. She said terror camp, where Kasab and Headley trained, was razed to dust. "No military installation was targeted, and till now there are no reports of civilian casualties in Pakistan," she said.