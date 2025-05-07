ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindoor: A Befitting Reply, Says Baba Ramdev; Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Calls For More Strikes

Under Operation Sindoor, nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK were destroyed by India in overnight strikes.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 7, 2025 at 3:57 PM IST

Dehradun/ Haridwar: Many spiritual figures of the country have hailed the Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor' launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, Sankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand, has welcomed the strikes on Pakistan terror camps saying the country had been was waiting for such an action for a long time. Saraswati said more such actions are needed from the Indian government. It has to be ensured that Pakistan is pushed behind 100 years as it is guilty of giving shelter to the terrorists, he added.

File photo of Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati (ETV Bharat)

Emphasising on the significance of the operation's name, Saraswati said the terrorists insulted 'Sindoor' and tried to wipe it away from Indian women so India has launched an operation in the name of 'Sindoor'. The terrorists will now realise the valour associated with 'Sindoor', he said.

He further said, "Sindoor is our pride and those who destroyed it will now have their own heads smeared with vermillion (blood). The operation has been thoughtfully named 'Sindoor'. We are proud of our brave soldiers and our Army," he said.

Speaking in Haridwar, yoga guru Baba Ramdev said a befitting reply has been given to Pakistan's nefarious act and justice has been done. "They (terrorists) wiped away 'Sindoor' from our sisters and daughters so Indian Army has taught a lesson to Pakistan by eliminating terrorists through Operation Sindoor," he said adding, the strikes have broken the backbone of Pakistan, which has become a terrorist state.

File photo of Baba Ramdev (ETV Bharat)

The yoga guru said that the strikes should be continued till every terrorist, places that fund terrorism and where terrorists are trained, are completely eliminated.

"India should take this war through water, land and sky. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) should be merged with India so as to stop Pakistan from aiding the atrocities against India," he added.

According to official sources, 'Operation Sindoor' was chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Defence expert Captain (retired) Anil Gaur said that the operation was named to honour women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack and to honour those whose 'Sindoor' was wiped away by the terrorists.

