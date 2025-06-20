ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Sindhu: Now, India Decides To Evacuate Its Nationals From Israel

New Delhi: In view of the rising concerns amid the unfolding crisis between Israel and Iran, the Government of India (GoI) has decided to evacuate from Israel those Indian nationals who wish to leave.

Their travel from Israel to India will be facilitated through the land borders and thereafter by air to India, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday in an official statement.

"The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv would be making arrangements for the evacuation of Indians. All Indian nationals are requested to register themselves with the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv at (https://www.indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_national_reg), if not already registered," MEA said.

"In case of any queries, they may contact the 24/7 Control Room established at Embassy of India, Tel Aviv: telephone numbers: +972 54-7520711; +972 54-3278392; email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in." MEA added.

The Embassy also reiterated its earlier advisories urging all Indian citizens in Israel to remain vigilant and strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command: (https://www.oref.org.il/eng).