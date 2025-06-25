Operation Sindhu: MP CM Yadav Intervenes To Repatriate Ujjain's Daughter-in-law Stuck In Doha

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday announced the repatriation of Manisha Bhatnagar, a crew member of Qatar Airways for the last three years and the daughter-in-law of Ujjain, who was stuck in Doha amid the Iran-Israel conflict. After her return, Yadav spoke to Manisha over the phone to know about her well-being.

Attributing her successful homecoming to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment, Yadav wrote on X, "The safe return of all Indians to their homeland amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Iran reflects the commitment of the successful Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji towards the people of the country."

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for "Operation Sindhu" on the safe return of Mrs. Manisha Bhatnagar ji, a senior cabin crew member of Qatar Airways and a resident of Ujjain, to her home. Today, I spoke with Manisha ji via video call to inquire about her well-being," he added in the post.

Manisha's husband Rajat, who lives in Abhishek Nagar (Nanakheda) of Ujjain, told ETV Bharat, "I spoke to Manisha at 10:30 pm on Monday when she told me the situation had worsened. Iran had fired a missile at the US base in Doha, and she was nervous."

Manisha Bhatnagar. (ETV Bharat)

He said the matter was immediately conveyed by the BJP youth wing of Ujjain to the CM, who took ready cognisance and assured us of her safe return. "Apart from Yadav, I had also mailed to the Indian Embassy, ​​Qatar Embassy, ​​PMO, CMO and the DGCA with Manisha's details. After the announcement of the ceasefire, the situation is stabilising at the Qatar border, she said when contacted on Tuesday," he added.

"Ujjain resident Shri Rajat Bhatnagar's wife, Smt. Manisha ji, is stranded in Doha, Qatar. In this matter, I have requested assistance from the Honourable Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials of the state to ensure Smt. Manisha ji's safe return to the country while staying in contact with the central government," Yadav had shared on X.