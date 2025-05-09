ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan Using Civil Airlines As A Shield: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed a press conference along with Colonel Sophiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addresses a press conference after India struck multiple sites inside Pakistani controlled territory with missiles under Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addresses a press conference after India struck multiple sites inside Pakistani controlled territory with missiles under Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 9, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST

Updated : May 9, 2025 at 5:56 PM IST

New Delhi: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh on Friday said that Pakistan was using civil airlines as a shield.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the Indian Army responded in a responsible manner. "What I want to underline is that the blatant denial of these attacks is an example of duplicity," Misri said.

"Our armed forces shot down many of Pakistani drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means: Indian military," he added.

"Pakistan claimed that they did not attack any religious places; instead of owing to these attacks, Pakistan made claims that the Indian Army and Air Force were targeting cities like Amritsar. The Gurudwara in Poonch was attacked by Pakistan. You can see the visuals of these attacks on television. They can do it because they are well-versed," he said. He said that the services of Kartapur Sahab have been suspended.

"We do have some information about this condemnable incident. The shell fired by Pakistan hit the home of two students," he added. "We have seen the Pakistani side targeting places of worship, and these include Gurudwaras", the foreign secretary said.

Misri said S Jainshankar has spoken to the Foreign Minister of Norway.

"Bawalpur is the headquarters of JeM and you brought the connection with the killing of Daniel Pearl," he added.

