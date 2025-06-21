Operation Sindhu: 290 Indian Nationals Return Home After Iran Opens Its Airspace 'Only For India'

New Delhi: Under Operation Sindhu, India has successfully brought back 290 Indian nationals, including 190 students, from Iran's Masshad late Friday night. The flight from Mashhad carrying Indian nationals, mostly students from Jammu and Kashmir, landed at Delhi Airport at around 11:30 PM.
The Ministry of External Affairs in India has expressed gratitude to Government of Iran for facilitating the evacuation process.
"Operation Sindhu flight brings citizens home. India evacuated 290 Indian nationals from Iran, including students and religious pilgrims by a charter flight. The flight arrived in New Delhi at 11:30 PM on 20 June and was received by Secretary (CPV & OIA) Arun Chatterjee. Government of India is grateful to the Government of Iran for the facilitation of the evacuation process," stated MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
Owing to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, the Indian government launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate its nationals from the Middle Eastern country. And in a special gesture on Friday, Iran opened its airspace 'exclusively for India' to facilitate its evacuation efforts.
As per reports, two more flights are scheduled to arrive in sometime, including one from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, around 3 AM, bringing home around 1000 Indian nationals.
"Heartfelt thanks to the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs, and all concerned authorities for their timely intervention and support. A great relief for families who had been anxiously awaiting their return," the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said in a statement.
After Iran opened its airspace, students were moved to Mashhad from Tehran, and the flights operated by an Iranian airline were coordinated by Indian authorities.
The evacuation measures were launched after days of aerial bombardments and retaliatory strikes between Iran and Israel. On Thursday, 110 Indian students were evacuated via Armenia and Doha before reaching Delhi.
