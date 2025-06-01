Operation Shield: Blackout, Civil Defence Exercise Conducted In Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh

Jaipur: Saturday evening, large-scale mock drills and civil defence exercise were held in different parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh under 'Operation Shield' to test the preparedness during war or terror-like emergencies.

The operation included simulated drone strikes, blowing sirens, evacuation exercises and blackouts. While official departments carried out the exercise as per protocols, public response remained mixed in some areas, as a few people didn't pay heed to blackout calls.

Under Operation Shield, a 15-minute blackout was enforced across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh to gauge preparedness during emergency situations like air strikes and train local agencies in rescue, evacuation and crowd management.

During the exercise, sirens blared across most places at exactly 5 PM, followed by mock drone strikes and controlled explosions at multiple locations, including Mini Secretariats. Within seconds, ambulances arrived, while police, SDRF and emergency teams carried out evacuation drills. 'Injured' victims were shifted to hospitals in ambulances.

In Punjab's Moga, the blackout drill was very similar to that of previous routine exercise. All the government offices, police, and emergency services joined the blackout by switching off lights and issuing alerts, but several locals ignored the drill as shops remained lit, traffic moved as usual, and public cooperation was not as anticipated.

At Talwandi Sabo Power Limited in Bananwali, the drill was held at 7 PM. Mansa SDM Kala Ram Kansal said the objective was to inspect security arrangements and create an awareness among the local residents about response protocols. People were informed about sirens, assembly points, and the role of various departments including health and civil defence during such exigencies.

On the other hand, Bathinda saw mixed responses. Despite prior information issued by the local administration, several residents continued to move around the markets with lights on. A few even argued with the officials enforcing the blackout.

Meanwhile, in Barnala, a 30-minute blackout was enforced from 8:30 PM to 9 PM. Sirens blared, and lights in residential areas were turned off. The district administration conducted mock drills at three specific locations to gauge the emergency preparedness. Deputy Commissioner K Benith urged locals not to panic and cooperate during such drills which were being monitored by police and local administration.

In Ludhiana, a mock blackout drill was conducted for 15 minutes in several areas. In Amritsar, blackout was enforced from 8 PM to 8:30 PM. Power supply was disconnected across several parts of the city. At Golden Temple, lights outside the complex were turned off, while those inside rooms housing the Akhand Path Sahib remained on as part of religious protocols.

In Rajasthan, many places including capital city Jaipur, Alwar, Bikaner and Jaisalmer, carried out mock drills to test emergency responses. Sirens blared as police, civil defence, medical teams and fire brigades rescued 'injured' people and extinguish imaginary fires. With active participation of people in Jaipur, a sudden mock drone attack was simulated during which locals acted as market-goers. In Alwar and Neemrana, rescue teams responded to alerts at colleges and factories, and evacuating dozens of people. Later, a 15-minute blackout was enforced across all the districts to assess public awareness.