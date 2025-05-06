ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Operation Kagar, CRPF Officer Loses Leg In IED Blast In KGH Hills On Telangana-Chhattisgarh Border

Bijapur: Amid the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in the KGH Hills area on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, a CRPF officer lost his leg in an IED blast during a rescue mission in the Maoist stronghold.

As per reports, Assistant Commandant of CRPF's 204 Cobra Battalion Sagar Borade was leading the operation in high-risk dense forests in Karregutta hill to rescue a soldier injured in IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast, when another IED exploded, severely damaging his left leg. Seriously injured, Borade was rushed to Raipur and given first aid, and then airlifted to Delhi. However, doctors had to amputate his left leg to prevent infection and excessive bleeding. His condition is stated to be stable and he is under constant supervision of the doctors.

"On May 4th, during one of the most high-risk anti-Naxal operations underway in the KGH Hills along the Chhattisgarh–Telangana border, CRPF Assistant Commandant Sagar Borade sustained serious injuries. He was airlifted to Delhi AIIMS yesterday, and his condition is stable now. This operation, led by the elite 204 CoBRA Battalion of the CRPF, saw a jawan injured in an IED blast. Assistant Commandant Borade, who was leading the team, stepped up to evacuate the injured jawan without any regard for his own safety," stated CRPF officials.

In another incident on Monday, two personnel of the Special Task Force (STF) were injured after an IED planted by Naxalites went off in Bijapur district.