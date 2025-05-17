'Operation GHOST SIM': 7 Arrested In Crackdown On Pak-Linked Cybercrime Syndicate By Assam Police

Guwahati: In a significant breakthrough, the Assam Police, in a coordinated operation with the Indian Army's Gajraj Military Intelligence, have dismantled a large nationwide cybercrime syndicate with links to Pakistan. Dubbed 'Operation GHOST SIM,' the crackdown targeted a sophisticated racket utilizing fraudulently obtained SIM cards for a range of illegal activities, including cyber fraud and intelligence gathering for Pakistan-based agents via WhatsApp.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh announced the details of the operation at a press conference in Guwahati this evening. He stated that the extensive operation spanned five districts across Assam, Rajasthan, and Telangana, focusing on dismantling networks distributing and utilizing fake SIM cards to perpetrate cyber fraud and share sensitive information. The Rajasthan Police and Hyderabad Police from Telangana provided crucial assistance to the Assam Police in this multi-state effort.

'Operation GHOST SIM' was initiated following the registration of an FIR on May 14, 2025, at the Special Task Force (STF) Police Station in Assam under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Following meticulous planning, joint teams were deployed at key locations including Dhubri and Morigaon in Assam, Sangareddy in Telangana, and Bharatpur and Alwar in Rajasthan. A synchronized operation conducted on May 16, 2025, resulted in the apprehension of seven key individuals: 1) Saddik, (47 yrs) of Bela, Bharatpur, Rajasthan; 2) Arif Khan, 20 Years, son of Azhar Khan of Sahodi Ka Bar, Sahori, Alwar, Rajasthan; 3) Sajid, Age 21 Years, son of Banne Khan of Sahodi Ka Bar, Sahori, Alwar, Rajasthan; 4) Akeek, 25 years, from Rojki, Bharatpur, Rajasthan, arrested at Guwahati airport; 5) Arsad Khan (34 yrs) of Pendka, Bharatpur, Rajasthan, arrested at New Delhi airport; 6) Mofijul Islam (19), son of Sabir Ali, resident of Kathaldi, Bilasipara, Dhubri, Assam, arrested at Gollapally, Sangareddy, Telangana; and 7) Jakariya Ahmad (24 yrs), son of Mojibor Rahman, Sagunmari, Bilasipara, Assam, arrested in Dhubri.

Furthermore, an additional 14 suspects have been detained in the Dhubri district of Assam and are currently undergoing interrogation to ascertain the extent of their involvement in the syndicate.

The successful operation yielded significant seizures, including a staggering 948 SIM cards and a variety of technical devices employed in executing cyber fraud and facilitating illicit communications. Police sources have confirmed that these SIM cards were fraudulently activated using forged documentation and distributed across state borders to conceal the identities of criminals and enable untraceable digital activities, including communication on WhatsApp with handlers in Pakistan for anti-national purposes, according to the DGP.

DGP Harmeet Singh emphasized that 'Operation GHOST SIM' underscores the escalating threat posed by SIM-based cybercrime and highlights the Assam Police's proactive and effective approach in dismantling complex, trans-state digital criminal networks with international linkages. He added that further investigations are currently underway, and more arrests are likely as the authorities delve deeper into the intricacies of this extensive syndicate.