'Operation Alert' Begins On India-Pak Border: BSF Tightens Security Ahead Of I-Day Celebrations

Jaisalmer/Jaipur: Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, a high alert has been sounded along India's western border with Pakistan to strengthen security and prevent any untoward incident.

On Monday (Aug 12), the Border Security Force (BSF) launched 'Operation Alert', which will continue till August 17, with an aim to tighten border security, especially in sensitive areas like Jaisalmer, and prevent any suspicious activity from across the border.

BSF personnel have been placed on full alert, and additional troops have been sent from headquarters to man the forward posts. Modern weapons, night vision cameras and high-tech surveillance tools are being used day and night, while camel patrols are also continuing across the desert terrain.

On Operation Alert, DIG (South Sector) Mahesh Kumar Negi said the aim of the forces is not just to protect the border but also ensure safety of all people residing in the villages close to the border. "This (Op Alert) is a routine exercise but very crucial when it comes to security, and in special situations, it becomes even stricter. Our forces are fully prepared to respond to any threat from Pakistan. Ensuring the safety of every citizen living near the border is also a top priority," the senior official said.

As part of this operation, extra troops have been stationed at sensitive border posts, and 24-hour patrolling is in place. Soldiers are using advanced communication tools to stay connected and respond swiftly if needed. Khurra checking has also been intensified, so that all people and vehicles moving around the border undergo thorough inspection.

This apart, BSF officials are reaching out to villagers and hamlets along the border to keep them alert and involved. Locals have been advised to report anything suspicious immediately as, officials said, their cooperation is seen as a crucial part of border security.

Moreover, intelligence agencies have been instructed to remain extra vigilant throughout the period till August 17. The BSF and intelligence units are working together to prevent infiltration, smuggling or drone activity from across the border.