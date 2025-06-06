ETV Bharat / bharat

OpenAI Academy Must Pair AI Access With Strong Data Privacy, Ethical Safeguards: AI Experts

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In a significant event for the digital and technological ecosystem in India, OpenAI, the world's leading artificial intelligence company, in partnership with the IndiaAI Mission of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, announced the launch of the OpenAI Academy India on June 6. This is the first international deployment of OpenAI's AI education platform.

The initiative, formalised with a memorandum of understanding (MoU), seeks to democratise AI knowledge by making training, tools, and AI education accessible to all through a mix of online and offline learning in English, Hindi, and in due course, four regional languages.

"This is an important step in achieving our common objective of democratising access to knowledge and technology," said Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw. "We think that the latest framework and tools available for AI should be made widely accessible so that our startups, developers, and researchers can build faster, better and at scale."

AI for All: Training, Support, and Local Communities

The academy will host webinars, in-person workshops in six key cities, and targeted initiatives like hackathons in seven states focused on reaching 25,000 students. In addition, OpenAI will provide up to $100,000 in API credits to 50 startups or fellows selected under the IndiaAI Mission.

A key objective is to support the IndiaAI Mission’s 'future skills' initiative by making AI accessible to students, developers, civil servants, teachers, small business owners, and nonprofit leaders. OpenAI also plans to train 100,000 teachers in the effective use of generative AI tools.

A Multilingual, Multi-Platform Push

OpenAI’s educational content will be available on India’s FutureSkills platform and the iGOT Karmayogi platform, targeted at government employees. Initially available in English and Hindi, the programme will expand to include at least four more Indian languages.

While this broad-based access to AI learning has been welcomed by government stakeholders and educators, several cyber law and AI governance experts have raised vital questions about privacy, security, and the ethics of AI education.

Experts Raise Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Ajay Sharma, a noted AI governance expert, told ETV Bharat, "India’s evolving techno-legal landscape demands accountability and foresight from AI platforms like OpenAI Academy. Being an AI Governance Expert, I weigh each advancement against regulatory expectations, ethical boundaries, and digital trust."

On OpenAI enabling local data storage in India, Sharma said, "This move supports compliance with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act), which mandates purpose limitation and data minimisation. But OpenAI must ensure that downstream processors and cross-border flows also comply with Section 16 of the Act, especially around ‘deemed consent’ and data transfer obligations."