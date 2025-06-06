OpenAI Academy Must Pair AI Access With Strong Data Privacy, Ethical Safeguards: AI Experts

By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: In a significant event for the digital and technological ecosystem in India, OpenAI, the world's leading artificial intelligence company, in partnership with the IndiaAI Mission of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, announced the launch of the OpenAI Academy India on June 6. This is the first international deployment of OpenAI's AI education platform.
The initiative, formalised with a memorandum of understanding (MoU), seeks to democratise AI knowledge by making training, tools, and AI education accessible to all through a mix of online and offline learning in English, Hindi, and in due course, four regional languages.
"This is an important step in achieving our common objective of democratising access to knowledge and technology," said Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw. "We think that the latest framework and tools available for AI should be made widely accessible so that our startups, developers, and researchers can build faster, better and at scale."
AI for All: Training, Support, and Local Communities
The academy will host webinars, in-person workshops in six key cities, and targeted initiatives like hackathons in seven states focused on reaching 25,000 students. In addition, OpenAI will provide up to $100,000 in API credits to 50 startups or fellows selected under the IndiaAI Mission.
A key objective is to support the IndiaAI Mission’s 'future skills' initiative by making AI accessible to students, developers, civil servants, teachers, small business owners, and nonprofit leaders. OpenAI also plans to train 100,000 teachers in the effective use of generative AI tools.
A Multilingual, Multi-Platform Push
OpenAI’s educational content will be available on India’s FutureSkills platform and the iGOT Karmayogi platform, targeted at government employees. Initially available in English and Hindi, the programme will expand to include at least four more Indian languages.
While this broad-based access to AI learning has been welcomed by government stakeholders and educators, several cyber law and AI governance experts have raised vital questions about privacy, security, and the ethics of AI education.
Experts Raise Data Privacy and Security Concerns
Ajay Sharma, a noted AI governance expert, told ETV Bharat, "India’s evolving techno-legal landscape demands accountability and foresight from AI platforms like OpenAI Academy. Being an AI Governance Expert, I weigh each advancement against regulatory expectations, ethical boundaries, and digital trust."
On OpenAI enabling local data storage in India, Sharma said, "This move supports compliance with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act), which mandates purpose limitation and data minimisation. But OpenAI must ensure that downstream processors and cross-border flows also comply with Section 16 of the Act, especially around ‘deemed consent’ and data transfer obligations."
On safeguarding student and professional data, he warned, "OpenAI Academy must obtain clear, unambiguous consent before processing personal data. Opt-in mechanisms, withdrawal rights, and a public 'Notice of Processing' are crucial."
He also stressed the importance of ethics-driven AI education. "As part of the National AI Curriculum, OpenAI should embed modules on Responsible AI, legal compliance under Indian law, and ethical coding practices to promote national capacity-building."
Legal Experts Emphasise Consent and Safety Protocols
Sakshar Duggal, a Delhi-based cyber law expert, highlighted that while local data storage aligns with India's data sovereignty goals, the security of that data matters even more. “It should use clear consent mechanisms, anonymise user data by default, and maintain detailed access logs. Consent should be specific and not bundled with general platform use."
Duggal told ETV Bharat that cybersecurity safeguards must go beyond basic storage, “Attackers could inject malicious code or misuse APIs, compromising systems or corrupting models used by students. Role-based access, API key expiration, and secure credential vaulting are all essential."
He also stressed the need to train students in responsible use. “Malicious inputs can trick LLMs into unsafe outputs. The Academy should use input filters, sandbox environments, and ongoing vulnerability tests.”
Duggal suggested including modules on copyright, data licensing, and model bias detection to ensure ethical use of generative AI. “Restricted-access environments, usage monitoring, and sensitivity tagging should be non-negotiable. The Academy must conduct regular audits for fairness, security, and legal compliance."
‘Timely and Much Needed,’ Says Cyber Law Veteran
Karnnika A. Seth, a senior advocate and cyber law expert, welcomed the initiative as both “apt and timely.” However, she warned of rising digital threats targeting students.
She told ETV Bharat, “It is important to spread awareness on the ethical use of AI. Students should be educated about AI-enabled frauds such as deepfakes and digital arrest scams. Data privacy is paramount. Terms of use and privacy policies must ensure compliance with data protection laws.”
Seth also called for transparency. “Student data should be processed only in accordance with lawful notice and informed consent. Compliance with the DPDP Act’s principles must not be overlooked in the rush to scale."
"With great technological empowerment comes great regulatory responsibility," Sharma said. "India has a real chance to set global standards for responsible AI education, and it must rise to that challenge."
As OpenAI Academy India begins its rollout, the balancing act between innovation and oversight, empowerment and protection, will determine whether India truly becomes a world leader in safe, inclusive, and ethical AI adoption.