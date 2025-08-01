ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Open To Allies Beyond BJP’: SBSP Chief Rajbhar Eyes 29 Seats In Bihar Election 2025

Patna: As Bihar heads towards the much-awaited assembly elections, a key ally of the BJP-led NDA government in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh is eyeing new political turf, claiming influence over 132 seats.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said that his party wants to contest in the 29 seats and was in talks with the BJP.

Rajbhar said Bihar politics revolves around a huge chunk of the extremely backwards and Dalit population, whom he claims to represent.

“At least 36 per cent of the votes in Bihar belong to the extremely backwards. In 29 assembly seats, the population of the Rajbhar community is significant, and our candidates have high chances of winning the elections,” he said. “We want to contest on all these seats even as our influence is on 132 seats, and candidates are also ready. There are more than 15,000 voters for each assembly seat,” he said.

Rajbhar said his party was in talks with the BJP and wants to make an impressive entry in Bihar with their support. “If a positive response is given by the NDA, then it is fine; otherwise, we have other options as well,” he added.

Rajbhar eyeing districts adjoining UP

Rajbhar said he eyes the districts adjoining Uttar Pradesh, where he is believed to have good influence. “We are strong in the Gaya, Jehanabad, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Buxar, Siwan, Gopalganj, Arwal, East Champaran, West Champaran, Nawada, Nalanda, and Munger districts. We have also worked in these areas,” he said.

However, sources suggest that Rajbhar's party might get three seats in Bihar in the 2025 assembly polls as per the seat-sharing agreement.