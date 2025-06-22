Open Merit Aspirants, Opposition See Govt Delay In Completing Jammu And Kashmir Reservation Report

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government’s ‘delay’ in completing the cabinet panel’s report on the controversial reservation policy has drawn criticism from open-merit students and political Opposition. The three-member cabinet sub-committee, which had breached its six-month deadline on June 10, was expected to make the report public in the cabinet meeting that convened on the evening of June 18 at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.

Instead, the cabinet sent the report to the Jammu and Kashmir law department to weigh its legal contours. After a massive protest by open merit students outside the Chief Minister’s residence in Srinagar last year, CM Omar Abdullah sought six months to address the concerns of students.

But now with the passage of over six months, aspirants see the government is dragging its feet on the issue. “What exactly is being vetted now? Wasn’t the committee supposed to resolve these complexities during its six-month tenure? Or was this always meant to be a time-buying exercise to suppress dissent and pacify the youth temporarily?” asked Ehtisham Khan, an engineer and an open-merit aspirant.

Standing at a staggering 60%, the reservation has emerged as a key issue in Jammu Kashmir with Omar Abdullah's government finding itself at the centre of heat after the reserved quotas were increased in March 2024 by the BJP-led government at the centre. The scenario has overlapped with the unemployment crisis in the region, which is highest in the country at 32%.

The open merit aspirants, who lead the population numbers in J&K, are frustrated over the poor opportunities available for them in the public sector. The region relies heavily on government jobs for livelihood in the absence of any major private infrastructure and industries.

“The government is trying to pass off bureaucratic inaction as “due process,” but let’s be honest—this is a strategic deflection. If the CM genuinely believed in merit and reform, the report would have been made public by now. Instead, we see a deliberate attempt to delay and dilute,’’ said Khan.

The Opposition leaders too are mounting the pressure on the government. “Take the bull by the horns. Organise meetings & stage peaceful protests. Rise up & stand tall against injustice to demand what’s yours,” said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member Iltija Mufti, offering an unsolicited suggestion to open-merit students.

Sajad Lone, MLA and the president of Jammu Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) has said that the government is clueless on reservations and has no intentions of doing anything. He questioned the basis of report preparation by the cabinet and called it time-wasting tactics.

“To the best of my knowledge, anything sent to cabinet should be vetted by the law department. It is not the other way around. You can’t send something to the cabinet which is outside the domain of law. It looks like another round of time-wasting tactics,” Lone said on X on June 19.

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), led by the jailed MP Engineer Rashid, has called the government’s delay a betrayal to the open-merit aspirants. “National Conference (NC) has turned the promise of justice into a political farce. After six months of committee meetings and public engagement, the government’s failure to present the report in the Cabinet reveals a deliberate attempt to bury the issue. The move to rework the report is seen by AIP as a cover-up designed to indefinitely shelve it,” said AIP spokesperson Inam Un Nabi.