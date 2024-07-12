ETV Bharat / bharat

Open Heart Surgery Sans Anaesthesia In Patna, Patient Undergoes Operation While Listening To Hanuman Chalisa

Patna: A remarkable surgery has taken place at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna, where an 80-year-old man from Darbhanga underwent an open-heart surgery without being administered anaesthesia. The patient, who had a 99% blockage in his heart, listened to the Hanuman Chalisa for one and a half hours during the operation. This unique procedure, carried out by Dr Sheel Avnish and his team, was made possible through the CABG method and was performed free of cost under the Ayushman Yojana.

Despite suffering from multiple health issues such as diabetes, kidney, lung and asthma problems, the patient remained conscious and conversed with the doctors throughout the surgery. The successful operation, a first of its kind in eastern India, did not require the use of a ventilator and was performed by highly experienced surgeons and an expert anaesthesia team. Post-operation, the patient's condition has been improving rapidly, with food given just two hours after the surgery. He is expected to be discharged within three to four days.