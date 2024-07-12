ETV Bharat / bharat

Open Heart Surgery Sans Anaesthesia In Patna, Patient Undergoes Operation While Listening To Hanuman Chalisa

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 12, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

Updated : Jul 12, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

Doctors at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna, performed a rare surgery on an elderly man. What is unique about the surgery is that the patient listened to Hanuman Chalisa while undergoing the operation.

Patna: A remarkable surgery has taken place at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna, where an 80-year-old man from Darbhanga underwent an open-heart surgery without being administered anaesthesia. The patient, who had a 99% blockage in his heart, listened to the Hanuman Chalisa for one and a half hours during the operation. This unique procedure, carried out by Dr Sheel Avnish and his team, was made possible through the CABG method and was performed free of cost under the Ayushman Yojana.

Despite suffering from multiple health issues such as diabetes, kidney, lung and asthma problems, the patient remained conscious and conversed with the doctors throughout the surgery. The successful operation, a first of its kind in eastern India, did not require the use of a ventilator and was performed by highly experienced surgeons and an expert anaesthesia team. Post-operation, the patient's condition has been improving rapidly, with food given just two hours after the surgery. He is expected to be discharged within three to four days.

The team included Dr Tushar Kumar, Dr Abhinav, Dr Samar, Dr PK Dubey, Dr Alok Bharti, Dr Alok Kumar, and specialist nursing staff Shweta Kumari, Kumari Jyotsna, perfusionist Priyanshu Priya, Syed Shahrukh, and Diya Prakash. The successful surgery has garnered congratulations from IGIMS Director Dr Binde Kumar and Deputy Director Dr. Vibhuti Prasanna Sinha.

Read more: Bihar: 27 women surgically sterilized without anesthesia in Khagaria

