Jaishankar Meets Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, Points To Improvement In Bilateral Ties

Beijing: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on Monday and noted the improvement in bilateral ties while asserting that, as neighbouring nations and major economies, an open exchange of views and perspectives between India and China was "very important".

Jaishankar expressed confidence that discussions during his visit will maintain that positive trajectory. During his meeting with Han Zheng, Jaishankar expressed India's support for China's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Presidency.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to meet Vice President Han Zheng soon after my arrival in Beijing today. Conveyed India's support for China's SCO Presidency. Noted the improvement in our bilateral ties. And expressed confidence that discussions during my visit will maintain that positive trajectory."

In his opening remarks at the meeting with Han, Jaishankar noted that the ties between the two nations have been improving since the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan. The EAM expressed confidence that discussions during his visit would maintain the "positive trajectory".

"India supports a successful Chinese presidency at the SCO. Our bilateral relationship, as you have pointed out, has been steadily improving since the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan last October. I am confident that my discussions in this visit will maintain that positive trajectory," he said.

Jaishankar stated that India and China marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, even as he mentioned how the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was widely appreciated in India.

"Continued normalisation of our ties can produce mutually beneficial outcomes," he told Chinese Vice President Zheng. He also talked about the prevailing international situation. "The international situation, as we meet today, Excellency, is very complex. As neighbouring nations and major economies, an open exchange of views and perspectives between India and China is very important. I look forward to such discussions during this visit."

Jaishankar arrived in China after concluding his visit to Singapore on Sunday evening. This is his first visit to China after the ties between the two countries came under severe strain following the 2020 military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

He is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, for a bilateral meeting later today. Jaishankar and Yi last met in February on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Johannesburg, where both sides echoed calls for mutual trust and support. Yi is also expected to visit India next month to meet NSA Ajit Doval -- part of a planned round of dialogue under the Special Representatives (SR) mechanism aimed at resolving the decades-old boundary dispute.