Explained: CBSE’s Open-Book Exams For Class 9 From 2026–27: What It Means, Why It’s Happening, And The Challenges Ahead

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Beginning from the academic session of 2026–27, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is undergoing one of the biggest changes to school assessment in years, since Class 9 final exams for core subjects will be an open-book exam. This change is intended to help shift away from rote memorisation and instead focus on conceptual understanding, in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and a focus on competency-based education.

So, what does it mean to be an open-book exam? How will it function in practice, and what implications can it have for students, teachers, and parents in India? Let's take a close look.

What Has CBSE Approved?

In June 2025, following months of deliberations and pilot testing, CBSE’s governing body approved a plan to implement open-book assessments (OBAs) for Class 9 students in four subjects:

One language

Mathematics

Science

Social Science

As opposed to traditional exams, students will be allowed to refer to textbooks, class notes, or some other approved reference material to answer the questions. However, the questions will be interpreted and applied questions around concepts rather than simple questions requiring fact retrieval.

The format will initially be used for internal final exams in Class 9. Board officials have clarified that there is no plan at present to extend OBAs to Class 10 or Class 12 board exams.

Why the Shift to Open-Book Exams?

The move is based on two policy documents:

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which advocates for a shift from rote learning to competency-based learning.

National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, which specifically highlights reforming assessments in order to have a greater emphasis on problem-solving and knowledge application in real-life contexts.

Assessments in India have been criticized, for decades for focusing on memorization of content (rather than on understanding). Students often prepare for examinations by memozising the textbook rather than learning it. This may help them in getting marks, but it does not help them develop greater analytical and critical thinking skills.

In a digital world with information available at our fingertips, using knowledge matters more than rote recall. Open Book exams mimic conditions many people find themselves in when they solve problems; they have access to resources and texts, but they still need to analyze, interpret, select and apply the right information in the right context.

Has CBSE Tried This Before?

Yes, but the results were mixed. For some years (2014-15 to 2016-17), CBSE implemented an Open Text-Based Assessment (OTBA) for Classes 9 and 11. The students were given study material in advance, and the examination questions were derived from the material. The initiative was criticized:

Many educators and students commented that it was confusing and time-consuming.

The questions did not often correlate with classroom teaching, and some students used the text to memorise the material rather than engage with it.

Eventually, the OTBA ended, but CBSE states it has learned from this experience. The new OBA will have increased emphasis on question design, teacher training and standardisation.

How Was The New Proposal Tried Out?

Before CBSE gave its approval for the rollout, a pilot study was done in some schools across the country.

In Classes 9 and 10, there were open-book assessments in English, Mathematics, and Science; in Classes 11 and 12, in English, Mathematics, and Biology. The purpose was to:

Investigate how students spent their time within an OBA assessment.

Investigate how well students could apply concepts with books available for reference.

Obtain teachers' views on feasibility and the required amount of training.

The results, which were collected, indicated a low success rate for students as the assessment was in the early stages, and many students struggled to adapt to using higher-order thinking processes. However, teachers indicated that the OBA assessment encouraged deeper discussions in class and less reliance on rote learning.

What Is An Open-Book Examination, Exactly?

An open-book exam allows students to bring specified reference materials, usually textbooks, class notes, or approved study guides, into the examination hall.

Key features:

Application over memory: Questions will assess whether students can apply knowledge rather than recall.

Time will be an important factor: Time is wasted if students have to search for answers during the test, so students will still have to prepare well.

Alignment with professional skills: The approach will be similar to the professional context, where the ability to problem-solve is required, with resources available but no one to solve problems for them.

Examples of Question Formats:

Rather than "Define Newton's Second Law", an OBA might ask: "A bus accelerates from rest to 60 km/h in 10 seconds. If the bus has a mass of 5,000 kg, what is the net force acting on the bus in Newtons, based on Newton's Second Law?"

In the context of history, rather than "When was the Quit India Movement launched?", an OBA might ask: "Analyse how the Quit India Movement affected post-war Indian politics. Use an example from the primary historical sources."

How Will This Change How Students Prepare?

Many students might view OBAs as less difficult at first because they can "look up" their answers during the exam.

However, their success will depend upon the following:

A strong understanding of the concepts is required prior to the exam.

An understanding of where to find the information fast in their textbook or notes.

Experience answering application-based questions that require them to connect several topics.

Educators stress that OBAs require the same or more preparation than a closed-book exam because students must master both subject matters and searching for resources in a timely fashion.

Voices From The Education Community

R C Jain, president of the Delhi State Public School Management Association, is in favour of the reform but warns about inconsistencies in execution.

He told ETV Bharat, “This technique would make kids better understand a subject, not rote learning. At present, it is planned for three subjects, one language, Math, Science, and Social Studies."

“It can work well in public schools where both students and teachers are serious about studies. However, in rural schools, it may be more challenging, as many children still rely entirely on memorisation. Some students might think they can simply carry the book and copy answers, but the type of questions planned will require proper understanding; answers won’t be found directly in the textbook without knowing the concepts.”

He concluded, “CBSE has made such efforts before, and we will have to see how effective this proves to be and how many schools implement it seriously. States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka are also working on similar initiatives. The key will be how seriously teachers take it, because only when a teacher explains the subject in depth will students be able to write meaningful answers.”

Global Perspective: How Do Other Countries Use OBAs?

Open-book formats are common in higher education in countries like the US, UK, Australia, and Singapore, often for law, medicine, and engineering courses. They are seen as a way to test not what students know but how they think.

In school systems, OBAs are used sparingly but with success when:

Teachers are trained in problem-based learning.

Assessments are designed to be time-bound and challenging.

Students are taught to manage reference materials effectively.

Challenges For CBSE

Teacher Training: Crafting good OBA questions is harder than writing factual ones. CBSE will need to train teachers nationwide in designing and grading such papers.

Student Mindset Shift: Moving from memorisation to application will require a cultural change in how students approach studies.

Infrastructure Gaps: Rural and under-resourced schools may lack updated textbooks or adequate classroom discussion time.

Uniform Standards: CBSE plans to develop standardised sample papers to ensure consistency, but rolling this out to over 27,000 affiliated schools will be a logistical challenge.

What Happens Next?

CBSE will:

Develop a framework for Class 9 OBAs.

Release sample papers to guide teachers and students.

Likely make the system optional in the early years before expanding.

If the experiment proves successful, the format could influence state board policies and eventually reshape national assessment culture.

The Bigger Picture

The OBA rollout for Class 9 is more than just an exam tweak; it is a test of whether India’s school system can move from rote to real learning. Success will depend on teacher readiness, student engagement, and administrative support.

If implemented well, it could help create a generation of learners better equipped to think critically, solve problems creatively, and adapt to a fast-changing world.

If not, it risks becoming another well-intentioned reform that fails to take root, much like CBSE’s OTBA experiment a decade ago.

Also Read

Explainer | CBSE's 75% Attendance Rule: Why It Matters More Than Ever for Board Exam Students

CBSE To Set Up Its Own Community Radio Station