Op Sindoor Not Yet Over, Will Act If Pak Provokes Again, Warns PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: In his first address after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the nation's soldiers, mothers and daughters and said Operation Sindoor is not yet over and India's actions in the future will be determined by Pakistan's stance on terrorism.

He said the attack on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir shook the nation. "It was the ugliest face of terrorism as innocent tourists were killed in front of their wives and children," he said. The Prime Minister said the incident brought together all political parties and India unitedly sought a strong response to terrorism.

Operation Sindoor is not just a name but is the resolve of a nation and a quest for justice. "The entire world witnessed justice being served on May 6 as our armed forces struck terror camps in Pakistan. The terrorists had never imagined such strong response," he said.

The Prime Minister said terror camps in places like Bahawalpur and Muridke, the universities of terrorism, were struck by the Indian armed forces. "All terror attacks across the nation including the one at London were linked to Pakistan. India destroyed the terrorist headquarters and eliminated more than 100 terrorists," he said.

Modi said the India's action came as a severe jolt to Pakistan. "Instead of acting against terrorists, Pakistan blamed us for sponsoring terrorism and targeted our civilian installations like schools and religious places of worship," he said. Pakistan's drones and missiles fell like pins as India's S 600 weapon system destroyed them in the air.

"India's missiles and drones were fired with precision and India in the first three days destroyed Pakistan to an extent it had not imagined," he said. The Prime Minister said Pakistan's DGMO contacted India on May 10. "When Pakistan assured it will no longer carry out terrorist attacks, we responded," he said.

The Prime Minister said the nation's army, BSF and other security agencies are on high alert. "Operation Sindoor has set a new precedent. It sent out a message that we will no longer terrorism and reply to acts of terror at our time of choosing," he said.

The world saw the ugly face of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor when senior Pakistani officers gathered for the funerals of terrorists. "It is the biggest proof of state-sponsored terrorism. We have always defeated Pakistan in wars in the past and with Operation Sindoor, India has proved its military might. The operation also showcased the prowess of 'Made in India' weapons," he said.