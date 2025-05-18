ETV Bharat / bharat

Op Sindoor: INDI Bloc Constituents Should Have Boycotted All-Party Delegation, Says Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said INDI bloc constituents should have boycotted the Union government's move to send all-party delegations to different countries to put across India's resolve to tackle terrorism against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

Talking to reporters, Raut claimed the delegation will defend the "sins and crime" committed by the government.

"There was no need to send a delegation like this which is funded by the government. What will they do? We have our ambassadors abroad. They are doing their job. INDI bloc (parties) should have boycotted it. They are getting into the trap laid by the government. You are going to defend the sins and crime committed by the government and not the country," he said.

His remarks also indicate the parties in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) were not on the same page on the issue. Raut also lashed out at the government for nominating Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde to lead the delegation and said his party too should have got the chance to lead one of the delegations due to its numerical strength in Lok Sabha.

"Did anyone ask Sena (UBT), TMC, RJD? On what basis are you saying that an all-party delegation is going," Raut questioned. Fifty-one political leaders, parliamentarians and former ministers cutting across party lines will be part of the seven delegations travelling to world capitals to put across India's resolve to tackle terrorism against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

The seven delegations led by Baijayant Panda, Ravi Shankar Prasad (both BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU), Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena), Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Kanimozhi (DMK) and Supriya Sule (NCP-SP) will visit a total of 32 countries and the EU headquarters at Brussels in Belgium.